Wolf Shines, But Flames Fall 2-0 to Kings

The Calgary Flames saw their two-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night, falling 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
It was a tightly contested matchup that quickly evolved into a goaltending duel between Calgary’s Dustin Wolf and Los Angeles netminder Anton Forsberg. Both were sharp from puck drop, turning aside quality chances through a scoreless opening frame.
The breakthrough finally came late in the second period. After a scramble in front of the Flames net, the puck kicked out to Alex Laferriere, who quickly buried it at the 15:36 mark to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.
That goal stood as the difference-maker for much of the night. Wolf continued to battle in the third, flashing the glove and shutting the door on multiple high-danger opportunities to keep Calgary within striking distance. At the other end, Forsberg was calm and composed, denying the Flames on their best looks and preserving the shutout bid.
With the net empty in the final minute, Adrian Kempe sealed it, corralling the puck at centre ice and chipping it into the vacant net to secure the 2-0 final.
1. Wolf Looks Locked In
The Olympic break appears to have done Wolf some good. In just his second game back, he looked refreshed and technically sound, tracking pucks well and controlling rebounds. Despite the loss, his performance was a clear positive.
2. Kadri Heating Up
Nazem Kadri continues to trend upward offensively, posting three goals and three assists for six points with a plus-3 rating over his last three games heading into Saturday’s contest. As the trade deadline approaches, his production and veteran presence are becoming increasingly valuable.
3. Streak Snapped, Offence Quiet
Calgary’s two-game win streak is over, and the shutout marks the fourth time this season the Flames have been held off the scoresheet. Generating consistent secondary scoring remains a key area for improvement moving forward.