Flames Break Unwanted Franchise Record For First Time In Nine Seasons Despite Buffalo Win

The Calgary Flames are coming off their biggest win of the season so far after bowling over the struggling Buffalo Sabres 6-2.

However, because of the team's struggles for the vast majority of the season, Calgary has broken an unwanted franchise record: for the first time in nine season, this team has failed to go beyond 20 points after playing 22 regular season games. As it stands, the Flames have a record of 6-13-3 with 15 point, well five points below the desired mark. The last time they missed that magic number, they did so in the 2016-17 season and were just ONE POINT under as they had compiled a record of 9-12-1 for 19 points.

After that, they have been above 20 points in each season. The closest the Flames came to dropping back under was when they were at 19 points in the 21st game of their 2023-24 campaign, but an overtime winner in game number 22 against Vegas left them with 21 afterwards.

Here is how the last 10 records of the Flames have looked after 22 games: