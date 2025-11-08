Flames In Dire Need Of Change In Strategy This Early In Season

Just 16 games in and the 2025-26 Calgary Flames may just have to erase everything they have right now and come up with something completely new because nothing is working.

Not to be a broken record, but as we've mentioned before, now updated, Calgary's even-strength time on the ice is ranked fifth in the league and their shots on goal is ranked third. But it dramatically drops down to 13th and 12th in scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances respectively, showing the Flames don't get proper quality of shots and have to rely on "puck luck" to score goals. It's no wonder they're tied for a league third-worst 27 goals.

But my point is, if you're a professional team and you come into every game with the intention of just "winging" it and hope a puck goes in, then that's just pitiful.

If that is not the intention, well then they are not doing a very good job showing it's not.

The special teams, has been a disaster of course. On the power play, which is designed to make the most out of high-danger scoring opportunities, the Flames rank second in time on ice but eighth in high-danger scoring chances. And of course, as we've mentioned before, they are number one in giving up most short-handed shots on goal.

The penalty-kill has been a big factor for Calgary too. But it has helped them when they've been in control of it: they had ALL of their three regulation wins in games where they were short-handed for 2 minutes on under.

But in the bigger picture, the Flames have ranked fourth in time on ice in the PK, but haven't helped their cause by having given up the most scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances in short-handed situations.

Some urgent changes are required because the current scheme isn't cutting it.