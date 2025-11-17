FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 10 To Nov. 16

2025 211th-overall pick, F Yan Matveiko

The Flames seventh-rounder who plays for Krasnaya Armiya in the MHL played three games this past week, racking up three assists including one on the power play. They all came in the first two games against Almaz before he came up empty in the final contest on Saturday against Loko. His 23 points in 23 games is tied with another player for 12th in the MHL. His rating of plus-17 is the 8th-highest overall and 4th-highest amongst forwards.

2024 84th-overall pick, G Kirill Zarubin

Staying in Russia and the MHL, Zarubin was in net for Mikhaylov Academy for just one game on Sunday against JHC Atlant. He registered a shutout win, putting up 29 saves off 29 shots. His save percentage of .929 is 13th in the MHL.

2023 176th-overall pick, G Yegor Yegorov

Another Flames goalie who has been impressive in the MHL and has in fact, been rewarded for his performances is Yegor Yegorov. The 20-year-old was promoted from the junior league MHL to the second-tier league of Russian professional hockey, the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), where he was a back-up goalie for Khimik Voskrensek against Yuzhny Ural on Friday. In the MHL, his save percentage of .931 is ranked 10th in the league.

2024 62nd-overall pick, F Jacob Battaglia

The OHL Kingston Frontenacs captain had three game this past week and he came up with two goals, one each in the last two games on Friday and Sunday. He has so far scored 10 goals and 15 points in 19 games. His goals tally is tied with six other players for 25th in the OHL.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

The WHL Saskatoon Blades alternate captain probably had the best week of all the prospects. On an early Tuesday WHL contest against the Swift Current Broncos, Laing scored two power play goals and was declared player of the game. Three days later on Friday, in a low-scoring affair, the 19-year-old put in the second and game-winning goal for Saskatoon. The next day, he would net another power play goal against the Red Deer Rebels. As of now, Laing has scored 12 goals and 21 points in 20 games. His 12 goals are tied with seven other players for 15th in the WHL. His five goals on the man-advantage are tied with six other players for 10th in the league.

2023 208th-overall pick, D Axel Hurtig

The low-scoring game the aforementioned Laing was involved in was against Hurtig and his WHL Calgary Hitmen. That was the Hitmen captain's only game of the week and he did not score any points. While the 20-year-old Swede's rating of plus-8 is tied with two other teammates for the highest on the Hitmen, it is tied for 45th in WHL. On top, Hurtig hasn't scored any points in his last eight games and has scored only three times in the 16 games he has played this season.

2025 80th-overall pick, D Maceo Phillips

Phillips played in two games over the weekend for the USHL Green Bay Gamblers against Cedar Rapids. He came out of the series with an assist but a minus-2 rating.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old was one of 21 players the USHL picked for the U.S. Junior Select Team to compete at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge.

The tournament will be played from Dec. 7-13 in Trois-Rivières, QC.

2024 150th-overall pick, F Luke Misa

Misa and the #3 Penn State Nittany Lions were in a top-3 two-game series against #2 Michigan. Misa scored his second NCAA goal in their second encounter, putting his tally at two goals and three points in 14 games.

2023 112th-overall pick, F Jaden Lipinski

#6 Maine took on the Vermont Catamounts in another two-game series over the weekend. Lipinski came up away with one assist for the Black Bears.

2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

The 18-year-old had another productive week as he scored one power play goal and one assist in the fifth-ranked Bobcats' only game of the week against the #12 Boston University Terriers. His 14 points in 12 games are tied with five other players for 27th in the NCAA.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

Unranked Merrimack and Hoskin took on #15 Providence in a two-game series and the 21-year-old came away with two assists in the first game and a goal in the second game, all on the power play.

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny vs 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter

In a battle of 2025 first-rounders, Arizona State and Cullen Potter took on Cole Reschny and his #8 North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Potter came out on top in this duel, nabbing an assist and a power play goal in the two-game series. The earlier pick, Reschny, collected an assist in the first game.

2022 212th-overall pick, F Cade Littler

In the same series, Littler collected an assist for North Dakota.

2024 177th-overall pick, D Eric Jamieson

The Calgary-native and his ninth-ranked Denver Pioneers took on the #20 Colorado College Tigers in a two-game series and the 20-year-old recorded a goal in the second game. He currently has scored five goals and eight points in 12 games with a rating of plus-5.

AHL Wranglers

The AHL Calgary Wranglers had four games this past week. Their first two were against the Ontario Reign, losing the first 5-1 but then rebounding to win the next 3-2. In the second game, goalie Ivan Prosvetov made 21 saves off 23 shots. The other two games were against the Henderson Silver Knights where they won the first game 6-4 but lost the follow-up 5-2.

William Stromgren had the best numbers of all the Flames prospects in the Wranglers, nabbing one goal and two assist although all of them came solely in the first game against the Silver Knights. Matvei Gridin was the top goal-scorer with two. Aydar Suniev also scored one. Hunter Brzustewicz and Sam Morton recorded two and one assist(s) respectively.

Rory Kerins was recalled to the Flames on Thursday after leading the Wranglers in scoring with 14 points from 13 games.

As of now, Gridin has also scored 14 points, which is tied with Kerins and one other player for fifth amongst draft prospects in the AHL.

Not to be outdone, 2021 45th-overall pick Stromgren's rating of plus-9 is tied with two players for the second-highest amongst draft prospects.