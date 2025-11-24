FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 17 to Nov. 23

Krasnaya Armiya/MHL (Russia)
(Nov. 17) 0 points vs Loko
(Nov. 22) One Goal vs JHC Dynamo-Kareliya
Matveiko's 24 points in 25 games is tied with another player for 15th in the MHL. His rating of plus-16 is the tied sixth overall and third amongst forwards in the league.
JHC Spartak MHA/MHL (Russia)
(Nov. 23) 36 saves off 41 shots vs Almaz (5-1, loss)
Yegorov's save percentage of .926 is ranked 22nd in the MHL.
Kingston Frontenacs/OHL (CHL)
(Nov. 19) 0pts vs Ottawa 67's
(Nov. 21) One Assist vs Peterborough Petes
(Nov. 22) One PP Goal @ Peterborough Petes
The team captain has scored 11 goals and 17 points in 22 games. His goals tally tied with seven other players for 27th and his four power play goals are tied for 17th in the OHL.
Saskatoon Blades/WHL (CHL)
(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs Swift Current Broncos
(Nov. 22) One Goal vs Brandon Wheat Kings
Laing has scored 13 goals and 24 points in 22 games. His 13 goals are tied with two other players for 18th in the WHL.
Green Bay Gamblers/USHL
(Nov. 21) 0 pointsHi (+1) vs Omaha Lancers
(Nov. 22) 0 points (+1) vs Omaha Lancers
In 14 games, Phillips has one goal and four points. His 66 penalty minutes are the fourth-most in the USHL. His overall rating of plus-6 is tied for 41st with multiple players in the league.
#9 Quinnipiac/ECAC (NCAA)
(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs Clarkson
(Nov. 22) One Assist vs St. Lawrence
His 16 points in 14 games are tied with multiple other players for 25th in the NCAA.
Arizona State/NCHC (NCAA)
(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs #3 Denver
(Nov. 22) One Goal* vs #3 Denver
*In the second game, Potter scored the overtime winner.
Harvard/ECAC (NCAA)
(Nov. 22) One Goal @ Vermont
#3 Denver/NCHC (NCAA)
(Nov. 21) One Assist (+1) @ Arizona State
(Nov. 22) 0 points (+1) @ Arizona State
Has five goals and nine points in 14 games
Despite not scoring a goal this past week, his five goals are tied with two other players for fifth-most amongst defencemen in the NCAA.
It is the Matvei Gridin and Rory Kerins show when it comes to the Calgary Wranglers. The team had three road game this past week, winning the last two, the final one in OT. In the three contests, Gridin scored two goals and four assists including two on the power play. Kerins scored two goals and three assists with two on the power play. points. One of his goals was the OT winner in the third game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
In the second game against the San Diego Gulls, goalie Ivan Prosvetov made 30 saves off 32 shots for the 2-1 win.
Both Gridin and Kerins are in the top six in points-scoring in the AHL.