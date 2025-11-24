FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 17 to Nov. 23

- 2025 211th-overall pick, F Yan Matveiko

Krasnaya Armiya/MHL (Russia)

(Nov. 17) 0 points vs Loko

(Nov. 22) One Goal vs JHC Dynamo-Kareliya

Matveiko's 24 points in 25 games is tied with another player for 15th in the MHL. His rating of plus-16 is the tied sixth overall and third amongst forwards in the league.

- 2023 176th-overall pick, G Yegor Yegorov

JHC Spartak MHA/MHL (Russia)

(Nov. 23) 36 saves off 41 shots vs Almaz (5-1, loss)

Yegorov's save percentage of .926 is ranked 22nd in the MHL.

- 2024 62nd-overall pick, F Jacob Battaglia

Kingston Frontenacs/OHL (CHL)

(Nov. 19) 0pts vs Ottawa 67's

(Nov. 21) One Assist vs Peterborough Petes

(Nov. 22) One PP Goal @ Peterborough Petes

The team captain has scored 11 goals and 17 points in 22 games. His goals tally tied with seven other players for 27th and his four power play goals are tied for 17th in the OHL.

- 2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

Saskatoon Blades/WHL (CHL)

(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs Swift Current Broncos

(Nov. 22) One Goal vs Brandon Wheat Kings

Laing has scored 13 goals and 24 points in 22 games. His 13 goals are tied with two other players for 18th in the WHL.

- 2025 80th-overall pick, D Maceo Phillips

Green Bay Gamblers/USHL

(Nov. 21) 0 pointsHi (+1) vs Omaha Lancers

(Nov. 22) 0 points (+1) vs Omaha Lancers

In 14 games, Phillips has one goal and four points. His 66 penalty minutes are the fourth-most in the USHL. His overall rating of plus-6 is tied for 41st with multiple players in the league.

- 2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

#9 Quinnipiac/ECAC (NCAA)

(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs Clarkson

(Nov. 22) One Assist vs St. Lawrence

His 16 points in 14 games are tied with multiple other players for 25th in the NCAA.

- 2025 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter

Arizona State/NCHC (NCAA)

(Nov. 21) One PP Assist vs #3 Denver

(Nov. 22) One Goal* vs #3 Denver

*In the second game, Potter scored the overtime winner.

- 2025 176th-overall pick, F Aidan Lane

Harvard/ECAC (NCAA)

(Nov. 22) One Goal @ Vermont

- 2024 177th-overall pick, D Eric Jamieson

#3 Denver/NCHC (NCAA)

(Nov. 21) One Assist (+1) @ Arizona State

(Nov. 22) 0 points (+1) @ Arizona State

Has five goals and nine points in 14 games

Despite not scoring a goal this past week, his five goals are tied with two other players for fifth-most amongst defencemen in the NCAA.

AHL Wranglers

It is the Matvei Gridin and Rory Kerins show when it comes to the Calgary Wranglers. The team had three road game this past week, winning the last two, the final one in OT. In the three contests, Gridin scored two goals and four assists including two on the power play. Kerins scored two goals and three assists with two on the power play. points. One of his goals was the OT winner in the third game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In the second game against the San Diego Gulls, goalie Ivan Prosvetov made 30 saves off 32 shots for the 2-1 win.

Both Gridin and Kerins are in the top six in points-scoring in the AHL.