FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 24 to Nov. 30.

- 2025 211th-overall pick, F Yan Matveiko

Krasnaya Armiya/MHL (Russia)

(Nov. 24) 1 PP Goal, 1 Assist vs SKA Academy

Matveiko has scored 26 points in 26 games in the MHL. His 26 points are tied with three other players for 13th in the league and his rating of plus-19 is ranked seventh overall and ranked fourth amongst forwards.

- 2024 84th-overall pick, G Kirill Zarubin

Mikhailov Academy/MHL (Russia)

(Nov. 25) 25 saves off 28 shots vs JHC Dynamo-M (2-1, OT)

(Nov. 28) 36 saves off 37 shots vs JHC Dynamo-M (2-1, W)

Zarubin's save percentage of .932 is the third-highest while his GAA of 1.90 is the second-lowest amongst goalies that have played at least 20 games.

- 2023 176th-overall pick, G Yegor Yegorov

JHC Spartak MHA/MHL (Russia)

(Nov. 24) 39 saves off 43 shots vs Loko (5-3, L)

Yegorov's save percentage of .924 is ranked 24th in the MHL.

- 2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

Saskatoon Blades/WHL (CHL)

(Nov. 28) 0 points vs Medicine Hat Tigers

(Nov. 30) 1 Assist, 1 PP Assist @ Edmonton Oil Kings

Laing scored 13 goals goals and 26 points in 24 games. His 10 power play points are tied with multiple others for 37th in the WHL.

- 2025 80th-overall pick, D Maceo Phillips

Green Bay Gamblers/USHL

(Nov. 26) 0 points (0) vs Chicago Steel

(Nov. 28) 0 points (+1) vs Sioux City Musketeers

(Nov. 29) 0 points (+1) vs Sioux City Musketeers

In 17 games, Phillips has scored one goal and four points. His rating of plus-8 is tied with multiple other players for 31st in the USHL.

- 2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

#8 Quinnipiac/ECAC (NCAA)

(Nov. 26) 2 Goals, 2 PP Assists vs Holy Cross

(Nov. 29) 1 Assist, 1 PP Assist vs Stonehill

His 22 points in 16 games are tied with two other players for sixth in the NCAA.

- 2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

Merrimack/Hockey East (NCAA)

(Nov. 26) 2 Assists vs Notre Dame

(Nov. 29) 0 points vs #13 Dartmouth

Hoskin has scored four goals and 14 points in 12 games.

- 2025 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter

Arizona State/NCHC (NCAA)

(Nov. 28) 1 PP Goal, 1 Assist in Overtime Game-winner vs Ohio State

(Nov. 29) 1 Assist, Scored Overtime Game-winner vs Ohio State

Potter was involved in both of Arizona State's OT goals this week. He assisted in scoring the goal in the first game and scored the goal himself in the second one.

- 2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny

#6 North Dakota/NCHC (NCAA)

(Nov. 28) 3 Assists @ Bemidji State

(Nov. 29) 1 Assist @ Bemidji State

Reschny's 13 assists are tied with four other players for 13th in the NCAA.

AHL Wranglers

The Calgary Wrangler had just one game this week and got shutout to the San Jose Barracudas 3-0. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov still registered a save percentage .909 by making 30 saves off 33 shots.

Matvei Gridin is second amongst rookies in scoring with 20 points in 18 games.