FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 24 to Nov. 30.

Krasnaya Armiya/MHL (Russia)
(Nov. 24) 1 PP Goal, 1 Assist vs SKA Academy
Matveiko has scored 26 points in 26 games in the MHL. His 26 points are tied with three other players for 13th in the league and his rating of plus-19 is ranked seventh overall and ranked fourth amongst forwards.
Mikhailov Academy/MHL (Russia)
(Nov. 25) 25 saves off 28 shots vs JHC Dynamo-M (2-1, OT)
(Nov. 28) 36 saves off 37 shots vs JHC Dynamo-M (2-1, W)
Zarubin's save percentage of .932 is the third-highest while his GAA of 1.90 is the second-lowest amongst goalies that have played at least 20 games.
JHC Spartak MHA/MHL (Russia)
(Nov. 24) 39 saves off 43 shots vs Loko (5-3, L)
Yegorov's save percentage of .924 is ranked 24th in the MHL.
Saskatoon Blades/WHL (CHL)
(Nov. 28) 0 points vs Medicine Hat Tigers
(Nov. 30) 1 Assist, 1 PP Assist @ Edmonton Oil Kings
Laing scored 13 goals goals and 26 points in 24 games. His 10 power play points are tied with multiple others for 37th in the WHL.
Green Bay Gamblers/USHL
(Nov. 26) 0 points (0) vs Chicago Steel
(Nov. 28) 0 points (+1) vs Sioux City Musketeers
(Nov. 29) 0 points (+1) vs Sioux City Musketeers
In 17 games, Phillips has scored one goal and four points. His rating of plus-8 is tied with multiple other players for 31st in the USHL.
#8 Quinnipiac/ECAC (NCAA)
(Nov. 26) 2 Goals, 2 PP Assists vs Holy Cross
(Nov. 29) 1 Assist, 1 PP Assist vs Stonehill
His 22 points in 16 games are tied with two other players for sixth in the NCAA.
Merrimack/Hockey East (NCAA)
(Nov. 26) 2 Assists vs Notre Dame
(Nov. 29) 0 points vs #13 Dartmouth
Hoskin has scored four goals and 14 points in 12 games.
Arizona State/NCHC (NCAA)
(Nov. 28) 1 PP Goal, 1 Assist in Overtime Game-winner vs Ohio State
(Nov. 29) 1 Assist, Scored Overtime Game-winner vs Ohio State
Potter was involved in both of Arizona State's OT goals this week. He assisted in scoring the goal in the first game and scored the goal himself in the second one.
#6 North Dakota/NCHC (NCAA)
(Nov. 28) 3 Assists @ Bemidji State
(Nov. 29) 1 Assist @ Bemidji State
Reschny's 13 assists are tied with four other players for 13th in the NCAA.
The Calgary Wrangler had just one game this week and got shutout to the San Jose Barracudas 3-0. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov still registered a save percentage .909 by making 30 saves off 33 shots.
Matvei Gridin is second amongst rookies in scoring with 20 points in 18 games.