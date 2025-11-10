FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Nov. 3 To Nov. 9

2024 84th-overall pick, G Kirill Zarubin

Zarubin was in net for Mikhaylov Academy U20 in the MHL in Russia on Thursday and Saturday. He lost the first game but ended up winning the second one. In both games combined, he posted 45 saves off 49 shots. He now holds a 10-4-1 record with a save percentage of 0.925. His 10 wins are tied for the fourth-highest in the MHL and his save percentage is also the highest for goalies that have played at least 17 games.

2023 176th-overall pick, G Yegor Yegorov

Another top Flames goalie prospect in the MHL is Yegor Yegorov. This past week, he played and won his only game on Friday, putting up 33 saves off 36 shots against JHC Atlant. He holds a record of 6-3-0 and his save percentage of 0.931 is ranked 10th in the MHL overall.

2025 211th-overall pick, F Yan Matveiko

The highest scoring prospect for the Flames as of now is the seventh-rounder Matveiko of Krasnaya Armiya also in the MHL with 20 points in 20 games. He had two games, both against Krylya Sovetov, on Monday and Friday where he put a goal at the earlier game.

His 20 points are tied for the highest points by a drafted prospect in the MHL.

2019 61st-overall pick, D Nikita Okhutyuk

You may not have heard of this prospect for a while. Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils and then played nine games for the Flames in 2023-24, the 24-year-old has been in the KHL since, playing for CSKA Moscow. This past week, he scored his first goal.

He now has one goal and six points in 23 games with a rating of -2.

2024 62nd-overall pick, F Jacob Battaglia

The OHL Kingston Frontenacs captain could've had a better week. He had three games, scoring a goal in the last one on Sunday.

2023 208th-overall pick, D Axel Hurtig

The WHL Calgary Hitmen captain came up empty in all four games this past week, but Hurtig has so far posted a tally of three points in 15 games with a rating of +8. That rating is the 10th-highest amongst drafted prospects in the WHL.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

Laing had two games with his WHL Saskatoon Blades: a Friday match-up with the Moose Jaw Warriors and the other one was on Saturday against Hurtig's Hitmen. Laing scored a goal in the Monday game.

The 19-year-old's 17 points are tied for 17th in the WHL amongst drafted prospects.

2025 80th-overall pick, D Maceo Phillips

The 18-year-old played his first game back since Oct. 18 and while he has not been the best at scoring, Phillips recorded his highest rating in the USHL Green Bay Gamblers' Friday game against the Madison Capitols. To his furthermore add to his credit, he recorded zero penalty minutes as he is one of the most penalized defencemen in the league.

2024 74th-overall pick, D Henry Mews

This is the unfortunate part of the story where we inform that Mews has had a season-ending injury and won't be playing any further on for the Wolverines. He recorded nine assists, a lot of them on the power play, in 10 games for #4 Michigan.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

Trevor Hoskin and unranked Merrimack took on the #12 Boston University Terriers in back-to-back action on Friday and Saturday. Hoskin put up two assists including one power play assist in the series.

2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

The 18-year-old of the Quinnipiac Bobcats had a heck of a week, scoring one power play goal and three assists of which two were on the power play, totaling four points in three games in the past seven days.

His total is now 12 points in 11 games, and his 1.09 points/game is ranked 11th amongst drafted prospects in the NCAA who have played at least 11 games.

2025 176th-overall pick, F Aidan Lane

In just his second game in his NCAA campaign, Lane scored a goal for Harvard against #17 Cornell on Friday but came up empty the next day against Colgate.

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny

The 2025 first-rounder had his best week of the season so far, scoring a goal and four assists, including a power play assist for his #8 North Dokota in back-to-back games against Omaha.

2024 177th-overall pick, D Eric Jamieson

The Calgary-native and his #5 Denver took on the defending national champions #4 Western Michigan on Friday and Saturday. He scored a goal in the first game but didn't score anything the next day.

With four goals and seven points, he is the third-highest goal scoring and ninth-highest scoring drafted defenceman respectively in the NCAA.

AHL Wranglers

The Calgary Wranglers took on the San Jose Sharks in a two-game home series this past week on Thursday and Saturday. The Wranglers lost both those matchups. Aydar Suniev was the pick of the prospects with a power play goal and a power play assist in the two bouts. Lucas Ciona also scored a goal. Rory Kerins nabbed two assists. Jeremie Poirier and Sam Morton had one assist each.

We should also point out that the Wranglers' Matvei Gridin's rating of +8 is tied for the highest in the AHL amongst rookies.