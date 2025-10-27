FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Oct. 20 To Oct. 26

Certainly great to end a week with a Flames win.

In honour of Dustin Wolf's resurgence game of the season, we would like to start off the prospect update with a goalie:

2024 84th-overall pick, G Kirill Zarubin

I didn't mention the 20-year-old Russian until I felt he had enough games to back up his outstanding save percentage. The third-round pick plays for Mikhaylov Academy U20 in the MHL in Russia. This past week, he played and won three games where he registered a combined 74 saves off 82 shots. In all, he has a save percentage of 0.924, the third-highest in the league amongst goalies that have played at least 14 games. He right now holds a record of 8-3-0 with a GAA of 2.14 while putting up one shutout.

2025 211th-overall pick, G Yan Matveiko

Matveiko, who is also in the MHL for Krasnaya Armiya, had a fiery start to the season but then went under the radar for a while. The 19-year-old has scored two points in his last six games after scoring 14 points in his first 11 games of the season. Those two points were an assist and another one on the power play in three games this past week.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

The prospect who probably had the best week was Hunter Laing. On Friday, he scored both goals in his WHL Saskatoon Blades' 3-2 loss against the Everett Silvertips, one being a power play goal. He came up empty the next day against the Portland Winterhawks but still a good weekend as he has scored six goals and 12 points in 11 games.

2024 150th-overall pick, F Luke Misa

In his eight game of the season, the former OHL Brampton Steelhead registered his first point while playing for the Penn State Nittany Lions with an assist against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

2024 74th-overall pick, F Henry Mews

In back-to-back battles of top-four teams, Mews' #4 Michigan took on defending National Champions #2 Western Michigan. The former OHL Ottawa 67's product came away with two assists with one being on the power play. He has scored seven points, all assists, in eight games.

2025 144th-overall pick, F Ethan Wyttenbach

The Roslyn, New York-native picked up from where he left off last weekend. His #10 Quinnipiac Bobcats took on Holy Cross on Tuesday for early NCAA action where he registered one assist. On Friday, he faced fellow Flames prospect Trevor Hoskin and his Merrimack College where he put up one assist on the man-advantage. He came up empty Saturday against New Hampshire, but overall, the 18-year-old has four goals and eight points in eight games this season.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

In the same game where Hoskin's Merrimack College faced Wyttenbach, the Belleville, Ontario-native came away with a goal against Quinnipiac. The following day, Hoskin did not appear on the score sheet against LIU. The 21-year-old now has two goals and five points in five games.

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny

In back-to-back action against Clarkson, the first-round pick registered a power play assist in the second game after not scoring anything in the first one for his #8 North Dakota. So far, he has scored one goal and four points in six games.

2024 177th-overall pick, Eric Jamieson

The Calgary-native put up one goal when his #5 Denver took on #9 Boston College on Friday. The next day, he put up zero points against Northeastern. The 21-year-old has two goals and four points in six games.

2023 208th-overall pick, D Axel Hurtig

On Saturday, Hurtig was designated captain of the WHL Calgary Hitmen.

After not scoring anything on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels, the 20-year-old Swede recorded his first assist of the season in his eighth of the season after previously scoring two goals.

AHL Wranglers

The Wranglers took on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in back-to-back contests on Friday and Saturday.

The Firebirds won 5-4 in OT on Friday, but young gunners Rory Kerins and Matvei Gridin each scored a goal and an assist. Andrew Basha and Nick Cicek also wound up collecting an assist.

The next day, the Wranglers came out on top 4-3.

This time it was Sam Morton who was the player of the game with two goals and three points. Hunter Brzustewicz joined in the scoring with two goals of his own. Gridin continued his scoring by adding two more assists.

So far, both Gridin and Kerins have scored seven points in four and six games respectively.