FLAMES PROSPECT UPDATE: Week of Oct. 27 To Nov. 2

Another week of prospects and this time we have some new additions to the list this week:

2024 84th-overall pick, G Kirill Zarubin

Zarubin is one of only five 20-year-olds playing for Mikhaylov Academy U20 in the MHL in Russia. This past Friday, he recorded 19 saves off 20 shots against Kapitan, recording a 2-1 win. He now hold a 9-3-1 record with a save percentage of 0.926. His nine wins are the second-highest in the MHL and his save percentage is also the second-highest for goalies that have played at least 15 games.

2023 176th-overall pick, G Yegor Yegorov

Another Flames goalie prospect who has been making headlines in the MHL is Yegor Yegorov. This past week, he played and won two games, putting up a combined 73 saves off 75 shots. He holds a record of 5-3-0 and his save percentage of 0.932 is ranked 10th in the MHL for goalies that have played at least 10 games.

2024 62nd-overall pick, F Jacob Battaglia

The OHL Kingston Frontenacs traveled to Peterborough to take on the Petes on Saturday where the captain scored a goal and an assist. The next day, the defending OHL champions London Knights made a visit but the Mississauga native came up empty.

The 19-year-old's scoring record is seven goals and 12 points in 13 games.

2024 170th-overall pick, F Hunter Laing

Laing had an early week back-to-back pair of contests where his WHL Saskatoon Blades faced the Tri-City Americans and Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The 19-year-old put an assist in the earlier contest but nothing in the latter.

He had another back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, facing the Seattle Thunderbirds and Wenatchee Wild. He put up a goal and an assist against the Wild.

Laing points tally stands at seven goals and 15 points in 15 games.

2025 150th-overall pick, F Luke Misa

Luke Misa of #4 Penn State scored his first goal in his NCAA career in his ninth game against #17 Ohio State in the first of a two game back-to-back series. The 19-year-old did not score in the second game. You will remember he scored his first point last week.

He now has one goal and one assist in 10 games.

2024 74th-overall pick, F Henry Mews

Mews and #2 Michigan took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a two-game back-to-back series on Friday and Saturday. He scored two power play assists in the first game but nothing in the later one.

So far in 10 games, Mews has scored nine points with all of them being assists.

2023 112th-overall pick, F Jaden Lipinski

Lipinski's #12 Maine Black Bears faced the #5 Boston University Terriers in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. The Arizona native came away with an assist in the second game.

His tally stands at two goals and six points in eight games.

2024 106th-overall pick, F Trevor Hoskin

Trevor Hoskin and unranked Merrimack took on the #9 UConn Huskies and got rolled over 5-1. However, Hoskin did provide a power play assist on the only goal the Warriors scored.

He currently has two goals and six points in six games.

2025 32nd-overall pick, F Cullen Potter

Well, it finally happened.

Potter scored his first goal of the 2025-26 NCAA season.

However, it did come off an empty-netter in the first of a two-game back-to-back series between Potter's Arizona State and Miami (Ohio).

He also registered an assist in that first game, but that would be all for the series on his part.

The 2025 first-rounder's tally stands at one goal and five points in eight games.

2025 18th-overall pick, F Cole Reschny

In back-to-back action against Minnesota-Duluth, Reschny registered an assist in the second game after not scoring anything in the first one for his #8 North Dakota.

Just like fellow 2025 first-rounder Potter, he has scored one goal and five points in eight games.

2024 177th-overall pick, F Eric Jamieson

The Calgary-native and his #5 Denver took on Alaska Anchorage on Friday and Saturday. He came up empty in the first game but then the next day, he put up one goal and one assist.

The 21-year-old has three goals and six points in eight games.

2025 176th-overall pick, F Aidan Lane

The 18-year-old didn't put any points this week, but we're putting his name here because he made his NCAA debut this past Friday when his Harvard took on #9 UConn.

AHL Wranglers

The Wranglers had four games this past week. To summarize it best, Sam Morton had probably the best week in the team as he scored two goals and four assists during those games. Aydar Suniev also put up two goals. Rory Kerin recorded two goals and three points.

Goalie Owen Say had a memorable week as well. In the first game against the Abbotsford Canucks he recorded a shutout putting up 33 saves off 33 shots on Tuesday in a 3-0 win. The next day, he made 25 saves off 26 shots in regulation before going 3-for-3 in saves in shootout for a 2-1 win after SO over the Canucks.

On Sunday, Owen Say made 21 saves off 22 shots in a 6-1 win for the Wranglers over the Bakersfield Condors