Flames Put Up Remarkable Feat During Three-Game Win Streak

The Calgary Flames are in the midst of a three-game win streak which began on Oct. 19.

Since that evening, they've beaten Buffalo, Dallas and Vancouver.

In the process, the Flames achieved something amazing: despite their time on ice (146:46) ranking 12th, the Flames put up the third-highest high-danger scoring chances (33) and tied for scoring a league-high seven goals from those high-danger chances in even-strength hockey in that span.

This is remarkable considering that coming into the win-streak, the Flames ranked 20th in high danger scoring chances in even-strength situations, and had scored 13 goals from those high-danger chances

That's right: Calgary had scored seven of their 20 high-danger goals in the last three of their 24 regular season games. That's over a third in just the last 12.5 percent of their games...

For a vast majority of their season, the Flames had been relying on lucky bounces and "puck luck".

Coming into the win-streak, except for Vancouver which was dead-last in most high-danger scoring chances given up, Dallas and Buffalo gave up the fewest at 12th and 15th respectively, so it wasn't like Calgary was up against total scrubs.

Maybe we will see a changing of the tide now?