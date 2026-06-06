Ranking Cliff Fletcher's 5 Biggest Trades as Flames General Manager

There's an argument that Kent Nilsson was one of, if not the best player, in the Flames' first few seasons in Southern Alberta. In one season with Atlanta in 1979-80, he scored 40 goals and 93 points in 80 games before shattering his own record the following campaign with 49 goals and 131 points. As of 2026, Nilsson's single-season points record remains unchallenged.