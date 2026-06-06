Ranking Cliff Fletcher's 5 Biggest Trades as Flames General Manager

Cliff Fletcher was general manager of the Calgary Flames for 19 seasons, helping the franchise move from Atlanta in 1980 and become Stanley Cup champions in 1989. What were some of his biggest trades?
Cliff Fletcher was the first general manager of the Atlanta, now Calgary Flames, assuming the duties ahead of their inaugural season in 1972. In Georgia, the Flames qualified for the playoffs in six out of eight seasons, with the exceptions occurring in 1972-73 and 1974-75.
He continued to run operations when the franchise relocated to Calgary, Alberta, in 1980. The Flames advanced to the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons under his watch, with two Stanley Cup Final appearances in 1986 and 1989.
Thanks to impressive trades and brilliant drafting, Fletcher constructed rosters that won more than 40 games a year from 1984 to 1991. Moreover, when the Flames hoisted the Stanley Cup for the only time in the spring of 1989, they featured a lineup built around several future Hall of Famers.
According to NHL Trade Tracker, Fletcher made 59 trades with Atlanta and 67 with Calgary, giving him 126 trades over 19 seasons with the organization. After news of his passing on Friday, June 5, 2026, we wanted to revisit his biggest deals as general manager of the Flames.
5. Trading Brett Hull (Mar. 7, 1988)
Flames acquire Rob Ramage and Rick Wamsley
Blues acquire Brett Hull and Steve Bozek
Brett Hull made his NHL debut during the 1986-87 season, the same year he debuted with the Moncton Golden Flames, netting 50 goals and 92 points in only 67 games. As a regular in Calgary's lineup for the 1986-87 season, Hull would score 26 goals and 50 points in 52 games.
Fletcher dealt the future Hart Trophy winner and 741-goal scorer on Mar. 7, 1988, along with Steve Bozek, to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Rob Ramage and netminder Rick Wamsley. Within three seasons of the deal, Hull would score 86 goals, the third-highest total ever recorded in a single season, before winning a few Stanley Cups in the back half of his career with Dallas and Detroit.
4. Acquiring Doug Gilmour (Sept. 6, 1988)
Flames acquire Doug Gilmour, Steve Bozek, Michael Dark, and Mark Hunter
Blues acquire Tim Corkery, Mike Bullard, and Craig Coxe
Doug Gilmour was a seventh-round pick (134th overall) of the Blues in 1982 and was a routine 20-goal scorer early in his career, reaching a career-high 42 in 1986-87. Fletcher acquired him for the first time, in a pre-season blockbuster on Sept. 6, 1988, involving seven players.
During the Flames' run to the Stanley Cup in 1989, Gilmour tallied the third-most playoff points (22) and had the second-most goals (11), earning the only championship of his career. After three and a half seasons, with 69 goals and 252 points in 266 games, Fletcher, then general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, acquired Gilmour in a ten-player deal in 1992.
3. Acquiring Joe Mullen (Feb. 1, 1986)
Flames acquire Joe Mullen, Terry Johnson, and Rik Wilson
Blues acquire Eddy Beers, Charlie Bourgeois, and Gino Cavallini
Ahead of the 1986 NHL trade deadline, Fletcher acquired future 500-goal scorer and three-time Stanley Cup winner Joe Mullen in another deal with the Blues. At the time of his acquisition, Mullen already scored 30 or more in three consecutive seasons, reaching 40 in his first full season in Calgary.
When the Flames won the Stanley Cup, Mullen not only led the team with 16 goals, but he also led all playoff scorers. Over parts of five seasons with the club, he scored 157 goals and won two Lady Byng Trophies en route to a future Hall of Fame induction.
2. Trading Kent Nilsson (June 15, 1985)
Flames acquire Minnesota's second round pick in 1985 and second round pick in 1987
North Stars acquire Kent Nilsson and a third round pick in 1986
There's an argument that Kent Nilsson was one of, if not the best player, in the Flames' first few seasons in Southern Alberta. In one season with Atlanta in 1979-80, he scored 40 goals and 93 points in 80 games before shattering his own record the following campaign with 49 goals and 131 points. As of 2026, Nilsson's single-season points record remains unchallenged.
After six seasons, where he produced an eye-popping 562 points in only 425 games, Fletcher dealt his star to the Minnesota North Stars with a third-round draft pick.
Interestingly, the Flames received two second-round picks from the North Stars, which turned into Joe Nieuwendyk (1985) and Stéphane Matteau (1987). Once Nieuwendyk became a regular in the Calgary lineup in 1987-88, he scored 51 goals in consecutive seasons and was a key player in the team's 1989 title run.
As the Flames captain in 1994-95, Nieuwendyk held out for a better contract offer before a trade to the Dallas Stars. Of course, everyone remembers this deal because it brought Jarome Iginla to Stampede City.
1. Acquiring Lanny McDonald (Nov. 25, 1981)
Flames acquire Lanny McDonald and a fourth round draft pick in 1983
Rockies acquire Don Lever and Bob MacMillan
Despite the long list of superstars to skate at the Saddledome, many with Hall of Fame-worthy resumes, there will only be one Lanny McDonald. Debuting at 20 with the Maple Leafs, he was a multi-time 40-goal scorer before moving to the Colorado Rockies when Fletcher came calling.
During his first full campaign in Calgary, McDonald would set a franchise record with 66 goals in 80 games, remaining the only skater in team history to surpass 60 goals in a single season.
By the next season, McDonald earned a promotion to team captain, sharing the honors with teammates over the final six seasons of his career. In his final year, 1988-89, his final goal was his 500th, and when the season came to an end, he held the Stanley Cup over his head, one of hockey's most memorable moments.
In the almost 40 years since retiring, McDonald has been a lovable ambassador for the game and the Flames, endearing himself to Southern Alberta through charity work.
Honorable Mentions
Fletcher was known for making big trades and was never afraid to trade his captain. When looking back at the history of players who wore the "C" in Calgary during his tenure as general manager, he traded five of them.
- Tom Lysiak - traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Mar. 13, 1979
- Jean Pronovost - traded to the Washington Capitals on July 1, 1980
- Brad Marsh - traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 11, 1981
- Phil Russel - traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 20, 1983
- Brad McCrimmon - traded to the Detroit Red Wings on June 15, 1990
On top of all these blockbuster deals involving some of the biggest names of the 1980s and 1990s, there's one trade that meant almost nothing in 1990 but would go on to alter NHL history.
On June 16, 1990, Fletcher dealt away three draft picks to the New Jersey Devils: a first-round pick (20th overall) and two second-round picks (24th and 29th overall). In the exchange, the Flames acquired the 11th overall pick, which they used to select Trevor Kidd, and the 32nd overall pick in the second round, which they used to select Vesa Vittakoski.
The Devils used their two second-round picks to select David Harlock and Chris Gotziaman, but used that first-round pick to select the NHL's all-time winner, Martin Brodeur.
Could anyone imagine the alternate histories of both the Flames and Devils if Brodeur had ended up in Calgary instead of New Jersey?
Do you have a favorite Fletcher trade? What about a trade you didn't agree with? Let us know in the comments.