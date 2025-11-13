The Letdowns, Surprises on the Flames Almost A Quarter-Way Into Season

It's been a crappy year so far to be a Calgary Flames fan.

Particularly if you're a fan of offensive hockey.

We'll start of with this: the top two players on the team with shots AND shots on goal in even-strength situations are Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson. The latter one is a defenceman for Pete's sake.

But aside from that, if memory serves correct, weren't these two players put on the trade block by the Flames front staff in the off-season?

As pathetic as the offence is now, without these two, who knows what Junior C level of offence Calgary would've wound up with.

The rugged Swede's three goals are tied for ninth amongst defencemen in the league.

Andersson even has more shots AND shots on goal than even Matt Coronato.

Coronato has been a disappointment so far. Amongst the 198 forwards that have played at least 200 minutes of even strength hockey, Coronato ranks 154th in high-danger scoring chances produced and 158th in points produced (let's take his assists also into consideration) in even-strength hockey. The New York native signed a contract extension over the summer and just hasn't lived up to it.

Morgan Frost is even lower at 183rd, but at least he's more efficient because he has the same number of points as Coronato (5) and more goals (3). Not that it's a good bar to reach for.

And Frost also signed a contract extension this past off-season.

To his credit, Frost is 31st amongst 131 forwards who have played at least 40 minutes on the power play to have registered the most high-danger scoring chances.

Kadri and Coronato are at 66th and 69th respectively.

Jonathan Huberdeau is at an impressive 44th.

We've been loving the game of Samuel Honzek. Even though his even-strength time on the ice is ranked 10th amongst forwards on the team, his scoring chances produced rank eighth and his high-danger scoring chances rank an even better at fifth. He has the most rush attempts on the team with three.

Apart from Andersson, another blue liner that has been impressive is MacKenzie Weeger. He is second in hits in the league and 16th in blocked shots in all-strengths hockey.

We haven't seen the signing of Connor Zary live up to the hype so far.

Let's see if that changes.