Weird Stat Shows Bizarre State Of Flames Offence In Recorded NHL History

Don't get me wrong, the Flames are coming are off an emphatic 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday evening.

But consistency is required and one good game doesn't cut it.

On Thursday, we posted an article showing that Calgary failed to go beyond 20 points for the first time in nine seasons after playing 22 regular season games.

Well this time, we have picked up on another interesting albeit bizarre stat in the same span for all of recorded hockey database courtesy of our friends at Natural Stat Trick: After 22 games this season, the Flames total shots and high-danger scoring chances, are ranked 3rd and 16th respectively in all-strength situations. That differential of 13 is the highest of any recorded Calgary season, showing that the Flames have been winging it and relying on "puck luck" this year more than any other season.

Does that make this offence one of the most disjointed in franchise history, if not THE most?

There is certainly no absence of talent.

The closest Calgary has come in ranking differential is 11 in three other seasons.

There have actually been five seasons where the Flames' high danger scoring chances have ranked higher than their total shots. The highest differential for that was five in the 2013-14 season where their high-danger scoring chances ranked 11th and total shots ranked 16th.

The following two images, show the season-by-season rankings of Calgary's Total Shots For (CF) and High Danger Scoring Chances For (HDCF), and the differential for all the recorded database on Natural Stat Trick in all-strength situations: