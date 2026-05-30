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'It's Nice To Get Over The Hump And Play For The Stanley Cup': Staal, Martinook, Aho, Hall, Stankoven, Blake, RBA On Advancing To Stanley Cup Final

After two decades of waiting, Carolina dominates Montreal to punch their ticket to the championship. Rod Brind’Amour and his veteran roster reflect on the grueling journey toward hockey’s ultimate prize.