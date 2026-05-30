The Carolina Hurricanes have made their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years and for most of the roster, this will be their first time competing for Lord Stanley.
But which players on the Canes have been on this stage before? Well, it's not many:
Have
Jordan Staal (2009 - Won)
William Carrier (2018 - Lost; 2023 - Won)
Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2021 - Lost)
On the other hand, it's a long list of first timers.
Have Not
Sebastian Aho
Frederik Andersen
Jackson Blake
Brandon Bussi
Jalen Chatfield
Nicolas Deslauriers
Nikolaj Ehlers
Shayne Gostisbehere
Taylor Hall
Mark Jankowski
Seth Jarvis
Pyotr Kochetkov
Jordan Martinook
K'Andre Miller
Alexander Nikishin
Mike Reilly
Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin
Logan Stankoven
Andrei Svechnikov
Sean Walker
Even if they don't have prolific experience at this stage, the Hurricanes have a lot of NHL playoff experience under their belt, so they know what it takes to win.