'It's Nice To Get Over The Hump And Play For The Stanley Cup': Staal, Martinook, Aho, Hall, Stankoven, Blake, RBA On Advancing To Stanley Cup Final

On making it to the Stanley Cup Final: It's kind of hard to unpack right now. It's a weird feeling because it's kind of where we all thought we should be, our group. So it's kind of like, 'Okay.' We're just where we thought we'd be from the time we came together as a group. That this is where we'd be. It's been a long journey, for sure, but just really proud of the group and how hard they worked, coming every day ready to work from day one of training camp till now to get this chance. It's nice that it paid off. Obviously we got one more big hurdle here to go through, but trying to enjoy this part.



On why the series turned and snowballed the way it did: There's a lot of things, probably, but I think winning Game 2 was big and I think I look at it from the other side. They played a couple of hard series and once you kind of can push the other team to that point where they know it'd be another seven-game series, I think that had a lot to do with it. I think they were a little bit fatigued mentally because of what they had to go through and we were the opposite. I think that really played into our hands because the scores and the way the games were, that's not how this probably would have gone had they been a little fresher. I think that had a lot to do with it.



On if it's different reaching this point now as a coach as opposed to when he was a player: Yeah, we were just kind of talking about it. I was a lot more excited as a player because, the expectation was the same, but this has been eight years of thinking that this is where we should have been in the way we felt. Now we're finally here and we know, I know, if you don't win it all, it's kind of 'Eh,' you know what I mean? So I'm trying to hold off on that because you want to enjoy this. This is a great accomplishment, but I know that tomorrow we're gonna wake up and it's gonna be about how do we get over this last stretch, which is obviously gonna be extremely difficult.



On Frederik Andersen: He was amazing. We knew, obviously, that this was going to be tough for him, just with the nature of what happened. To be honest, I wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play. You just don't know how that was all going to shake out. But he battled through it and you saw the emotion after the game. That's a tough time for him, but he made us all proud, that's for sure.



On if he had any input on the decision not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy: Not really. I had a few guys ask me what I thought and I said, 'You can do what you want... but don't touch it.'



On the challenge Vegas presents: Ugh, you did it to me. Listen, it's a different animal. I'll just say that, that's for sure. You can't get this far without being top notch, so we know that that's going to be a huge challenge. But give us a day.



On the veterans that have been with him all eight years: They've really grinded it out and did it the right way and taken a lot of flak, you know? For getting this far and not making it past it. Unduly. I don't think that was right because they played as hard as they could. It wasn't ever like, 'Oh, they didn't do enough.' No. They gave it everything they had and that's all you can ask. We got better this year. We added some pieces that have made us better to get us to this point, but like I said, as a coach, you watch these guys every day. There's nobody luckier than me with these guys and the way that they approach their business on a daily basis, not just now. For eight years... actually, it's been longer because I was an assistant coach here for a long time with these guys and I've seen them grow into great players, but unbelievable people. Real happy for them.



On the Logan Stankoven line: Can't say enough about him and Blaker. Those kids are young kids, so there's a lot of youthful energy and whatnot. I think it gets a little bit lost because they work so hard, like that's what we talk about, but they're super talented. Like, the talent level on those two especially is extremely high. And if they didn't work so hard, all we'd talk about is how skilled they are. But it's a great combination to have. And then you throw Hallsy in there. I mean, to be honest, I did not think that was gonna necessarily work when we first threw it together and it was immediate. Gotta give Hallsy a lot of credit for the way he's played and come into this group and just said, 'Whatever you need me to do.' He's certainly played well.



On the 12-1 run: It's the consistent way they go about it. We've been able to... and it's not just them. It's everybody in there, just focus in on that what's done is done and now it's the next day. I think that's what has enabled us to have this run. We weren't up 3-1 in this series. We were like, 'We have to win this game,' and these guys have been able to do that. It goes to those guys, the leaders. They don't let guys get ahead of themselves. I think it shows.



On the defense: It's a team effort. We've got really talented players. I think they're a little bit underrated back there. Obviously we have some that everybody talks about, but there's other guys that are really stepping up. And when we had our mistakes, Freddie has been solid.



On advancing at home: It is special because they've grinded it out with us. Night in, night out, supporting us, loud, enthusiastic. They're behind us. Playing on a "small market" team, it is a community feel. We're in it with them and you kind of get that sense. I'm happy for them that they have a team like we are that they can be proud of. Because we're their team and I think they can be proud of the way we play.



On if he had a moment this season where he felt this team was capable of going all the way: Yeah, eight years ago. That's why it's been so hard. Maybe not the first year where we were a little unsure, just trying to get in. But to be honest, I know it sounds crazy, but I felt like we could do this. I mean, I'm not surprised we're here, to be quite honest.



On Jordan Staal referring to the team as "machine-like": He is that. That is what he is. Again, when your leader is that, everybody else follows suit. Every team has their leaders, but we have a special one with the way he goes about it. And maybe it is machine like. I like that. I might have to call him that now. That's a good nickname.