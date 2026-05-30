'It's Nice To Get Over The Hump And Play For The Stanley Cup': Staal, Martinook, Aho, Hall, Stankoven, Blake, RBA On Advancing To Stanley Cup Final

After two decades of waiting, Carolina dominates Montreal to punch their ticket to the championship. Rod Brind’Amour and his veteran roster reflect on the grueling journey toward hockey’s ultimate prize.
The Carolina Hurricanes are onto the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in two decades.
The Canes defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games, thanks to a final 6-1 win in Game 5.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Sebastian Aho, Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On making it to the Stanley Cup Final: It's kind of hard to unpack right now. It's a weird feeling because it's kind of where we all thought we should be, our group. So it's kind of like, 'Okay.' We're just where we thought we'd be from the time we came together as a group. That this is where we'd be. It's been a long journey, for sure, but just really proud of the group and how hard they worked, coming every day ready to work from day one of training camp till now to get this chance. It's nice that it paid off. Obviously we got one more big hurdle here to go through, but trying to enjoy this part.
On why the series turned and snowballed the way it did: There's a lot of things, probably, but I think winning Game 2 was big and I think I look at it from the other side. They played a couple of hard series and once you kind of can push the other team to that point where they know it'd be another seven-game series, I think that had a lot to do with it. I think they were a little bit fatigued mentally because of what they had to go through and we were the opposite. I think that really played into our hands because the scores and the way the games were, that's not how this probably would have gone had they been a little fresher. I think that had a lot to do with it.
On if it's different reaching this point now as a coach as opposed to when he was a player: Yeah, we were just kind of talking about it. I was a lot more excited as a player because, the expectation was the same, but this has been eight years of thinking that this is where we should have been in the way we felt. Now we're finally here and we know, I know, if you don't win it all, it's kind of 'Eh,' you know what I mean? So I'm trying to hold off on that because you want to enjoy this. This is a great accomplishment, but I know that tomorrow we're gonna wake up and it's gonna be about how do we get over this last stretch, which is obviously gonna be extremely difficult.
On Frederik Andersen: He was amazing. We knew, obviously, that this was going to be tough for him, just with the nature of what happened. To be honest, I wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play. You just don't know how that was all going to shake out. But he battled through it and you saw the emotion after the game. That's a tough time for him, but he made us all proud, that's for sure.
On if he had any input on the decision not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy: Not really. I had a few guys ask me what I thought and I said, 'You can do what you want... but don't touch it.'
On the challenge Vegas presents: Ugh, you did it to me. Listen, it's a different animal. I'll just say that, that's for sure. You can't get this far without being top notch, so we know that that's going to be a huge challenge. But give us a day.
On the veterans that have been with him all eight years: They've really grinded it out and did it the right way and taken a lot of flak, you know? For getting this far and not making it past it. Unduly. I don't think that was right because they played as hard as they could. It wasn't ever like, 'Oh, they didn't do enough.' No. They gave it everything they had and that's all you can ask. We got better this year. We added some pieces that have made us better to get us to this point, but like I said, as a coach, you watch these guys every day. There's nobody luckier than me with these guys and the way that they approach their business on a daily basis, not just now. For eight years... actually, it's been longer because I was an assistant coach here for a long time with these guys and I've seen them grow into great players, but unbelievable people. Real happy for them.
On the Logan Stankoven line: Can't say enough about him and Blaker. Those kids are young kids, so there's a lot of youthful energy and whatnot. I think it gets a little bit lost because they work so hard, like that's what we talk about, but they're super talented. Like, the talent level on those two especially is extremely high. And if they didn't work so hard, all we'd talk about is how skilled they are. But it's a great combination to have. And then you throw Hallsy in there. I mean, to be honest, I did not think that was gonna necessarily work when we first threw it together and it was immediate. Gotta give Hallsy a lot of credit for the way he's played and come into this group and just said, 'Whatever you need me to do.' He's certainly played well.
On the 12-1 run: It's the consistent way they go about it. We've been able to... and it's not just them. It's everybody in there, just focus in on that what's done is done and now it's the next day. I think that's what has enabled us to have this run. We weren't up 3-1 in this series. We were like, 'We have to win this game,' and these guys have been able to do that. It goes to those guys, the leaders. They don't let guys get ahead of themselves. I think it shows.
On the defense: It's a team effort. We've got really talented players. I think they're a little bit underrated back there. Obviously we have some that everybody talks about, but there's other guys that are really stepping up. And when we had our mistakes, Freddie has been solid.
On advancing at home: It is special because they've grinded it out with us. Night in, night out, supporting us, loud, enthusiastic. They're behind us. Playing on a "small market" team, it is a community feel. We're in it with them and you kind of get that sense. I'm happy for them that they have a team like we are that they can be proud of. Because we're their team and I think they can be proud of the way we play.
On if he had a moment this season where he felt this team was capable of going all the way: Yeah, eight years ago. That's why it's been so hard. Maybe not the first year where we were a little unsure, just trying to get in. But to be honest, I know it sounds crazy, but I felt like we could do this. I mean, I'm not surprised we're here, to be quite honest.
On Jordan Staal referring to the team as "machine-like": He is that. That is what he is. Again, when your leader is that, everybody else follows suit. Every team has their leaders, but we have a special one with the way he goes about it. And maybe it is machine like. I like that. I might have to call him that now. That's a good nickname.
Jordan Staal
On the moment: It feels good, no question. The way we did it too with how hard we played. We're gonna enjoy it, enjoy the evening. Know that there's work ahead, but definitely enjoy it.
On making it here with the core group of players : It's hard to really describe. It's been a lot of grinding, a lot of ups and downs, but just so proud of the group that we have here. Just grinding through it and getting back at it and never giving up. Just... yeah. Sticking with it. Just so happy to be where we're at and just excited for the opportunity.
On if he could feel the win getting closer as they jumped out to an early lead: We were still pretty focused at 3-0. Anything can happen. They have a good team over there. Really happy with how we continued to play. We stayed on them and buried the game. It does creep into your head at times, but until that buzzer goes, you're just waiting to get that good feeling of release.
On the postgame locker room: Obviously just people supporting us. We know there's a massive following here for our group and we're proud of the Caniacs and everyone around us. Proud to play in front of them and give it our all. It's been a lot of years of ups and downs for me here and I'm just very proud.
On Frederik Andersen: Freddie was unbelievable. We were playing for him as best we could. It's been a tough couple of days here for him, but we're family here. We all felt that hurt and we tried to share it as best we could. Tonight, I thought he played unbelievable.
On Rod Brind'Amour: Roddy's been unbelievable. Talk about a guy that'll never give up and will always stay with it. It's been such a pleasure to play in front of him. He wants it for us so bad and we want it for him. It goes both ways and we're excited for the future.
On decided not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy: It seemed like that was the consensus around the room. We have bigger and better things ahead of us.
On initial thoughts on Vegas: Obviously they've taken down a few really good teams. A different kind of style defensively. They don't give you much around the net and it's hard to get to the net. They also have skill, a good power play and the goalie is playing well. Obviously all the things that you need to get where they're at. We'll enjoy the night, but we'll get ahead of it and try to find ways to get the next one.
On what caused the series to turn and snowball: I think it's kind of what we're investing in. We're investing in being physical on their defenseman and playing in their end and wearing them down and really just trying to make them break. I think our starts were unbelievable. They knew it was coming and we still brought it anyway. That's hard to play against and it's frustrating and it's deflating. I thought we did a good job of giving them nothing and when we did, Freddie was there and played unbelievable.
On advancing in front of the home crowd: It's great. No one wanted to go back to Montreal, for sure, and the challenge that brings. On top of that, to do it in front of our Caniacs is really special. An electric crowd again tonight. I'm sure they'll be ready for the next round.
On Frederik Andersen: He's just a solid dude. We're a family and we were heartbroken. We wanted to do everything we could to play well in front of him. Just a steady, steady dude and we love him.
On bringing the entire staff over for the trophy celebration: It's a family too. There's a beyond amount of people behind the scenes to get us where we're at and get us to the elite level that we're playing. It's a family and they're all part of it. It was a cool moment.
Jordan Martinook
On the emotions: Oh man. I was prepared for media and I'll still probably start crying. ... A lot of years with a lot of pain. It just felt like we had teams that could have gotten there and just couldn't do it. Just so proud of every guy in here. It's been a crazy journey in my time here but this team has been really special. To watch every guy have an impact every night has been a treat.
On Frederik Andersen: I can't say enough about the goalie he is, but then I've been with him for four years and he's a great friend. For him to get that news yesterday and then obviously know that this was an important game and for him to play the way he did... I don't ever want anybody to go through that. We know Brendan [Lemieux's son, who played for the Hurricanes from 2023-24] too. It's hard for a lot of people. Thinking about their family, it's horrible, but for Freddie to play the way he did... I just love that guy. I'm proud of him.
On how much the young guys have pushed the team: It was again tonight and I think you better start including Hallsy on that kid line too because he's maybe making those guys a little older, but those two are bringing the best out of Hallsy. That line's been incredible and obviously we're going to need them to continue that. We're gonna need everybody. It's been a lot of fun watching those guys. It feels like every time they touch the puck, something good is about to happen.
On if it's so much sweeter having gone through the losses and the heartbreak: I wish we would have made the Finals a lot more. It's definitely satisfying. I can't lie to ya. I've been thinking about this for 48 hours ever since the last game ended. I didn't want us to get ahead of ourselves, but it's something that you dream about as a kid. You get a chance to play to win the Stanley Cup. I think every kid in this locker room dreamed about doing that. I know I played on the outdoor rink and when I'd play a game, it was that you were winning the Stanley Cup. Now I have a chance to actually win it. It's special.
On being the first player acquired at the start of the new regime: I'm just appreciative that they've kept me around this long. Eight years ago, I never thought I would be doing this. I'm appreciative of everybody that's helped me get here along the way, especially Tom [Dundon] for taking the chance, making that trade, Don [Waddell], who was the GM, Eric [Tulsky] for signing me. I'm appreciative. Every day, I'm appreciative that I get to play in this league and now I'm just appreciative that I get the chance to play for the best trophy in the world.
On Rod Brind'Amour: I can't say enough good things about Roddy. He's been here with the five of us from that first year. For him to have the scar tissue that we all have too and to just keep pushing and keep pushing the right buttons and asking for different players and all the above. I'm happy for him as much as I'm happy for all of us in here. He's a big part of what makes our team.
On advancing on home ice: Just driving into a game here... I talked about it this morning. I love being a Hurricane, but I can't wait to be a Caniac when it's all said and done because I can't wait to be out in the parking lot and having a couple of beers and walking around eating all the food. But then when you get in here, it's electric. Obviously playing in Montreal, that was special. They have an incredible fanbase too, but I'd put our fanbase up against anyone. They're loud and they bring the best out of us. Happy for them and I'm excited to share the moment with my wife and my kids when they wake up in the morning. My son's got a bracket and he's been pushing us through the whole way and I'm excited for him to circle us tomorrow.
On where this game ranks in his hockey career: It's the best so far, hopefully it'll be the fourth or fifth best in a couple weeks here.
On Frederik Andersen: Seeing him, he was emotional. We're brothers in here. I know it's a cliche that every team talks about, but he's an important part of us as a friend and as a family. For us to help him along and for him to be able to play the way he did, it's impressive.
Sebastian Aho
On how it feels: Obviously it feels good. Great game and now we've clinched the Finals. We're excited, but at the same time, we know that the job's not finished.
On finally getting through to the Stanley Cup Final: I mean, obviously we're here to go all the way and win the Cup, right? But at the same time, this has been the farthest we've ever been able to go. I mean, I feel it was more maybe you guys talking about, 'Oh, the Eastern Conference Final, they can't go past it,' but I thought the room was definitely very confident in what we can do. But yeah. Obviously it feels good to play for the Cup now.
On how helpful advancing in just 13 games has been or will be: I think it is helpful because we play hard, but at the same time, I feel like we skated really good these last four games. The first one was kind of 'Eh,' but it is what it is. I think the team, it feels like we're doing the right things. We're skating hard, we're checking hard. All that stuff. I do think it helps that we've only played that many games.
On Frederik Andersen: He's been unbelievable. Just an unbelievable performance, again, and knowing what he went through in the last couple of days. It's been obviously an emotional time for him, but at the same time, he just showed up for tonight's game. It was very nice to get this win for Freddie.
On if it's more rewarding given all the struggles the team has had to go through: Yeah. I mean, we've gone through quite a bit with this core. I mean, I'm not gonna lie. It felt good to give Jordo and Slavo a hug. Like, we've been here for a long time and now we have a chance to play for the Cup. Like I said, it's one step and now we just need to try our best to win one more series.
On initial thoughts on Vegas: Great team, obviously. They beat the Avalanche 4-0, so that's a statement that they're a great team. But we're gonna dive in more on their play in the next couple of days here and we'll be ready on Tuesday.
On what Brind'Amour said to the team postgame: He was obviously proud of the effort and stuff like that, but to be quite honest, there's 10 cameras on him, so I think he says a little more when the door is closed. We're pretty certain what the message will be the next time we meet.
On opting not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy: Group decision.
Taylor Hall
On reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career: It's awesome. It's the next step in the journey, obviously. We have a great opportunity in front of us against a really good team, so we're excited.
On seeing what this means for some of the guys who have been here for a while: Rod touched on it after the game. They've laid the foundation for everything that's gone on here. Personally, I feel like it's really been easy to come in and just adapt to what they've been doing for a long time and just add your own little personal touch to it. I'm really happy for those guys. They've battled and the foundation has been laid. We've kind of added to it. Culture is a buzzword, but there's an amazing culture here that has been there for a long time. It's awesome to be a part of it.
On what cause the series to turn: I think our forecheck started taking over and getting used to their breakouts. That was a big thing for us. I think our forecheck really sets the tone for our game overall and then when you forecheck well, I think you take control of shifts and you saw that over the course of the last few games. We're feeling good about ourselves, but I think stylistically, it's going to be a completely different challenge against Vegas. We're excited for that.
On the team's depth: Everyone in the playoffs talks about needing all four lines, but I think that was [Eric Robinson's] third goal of the series. That really tips the scales when you can have a fourth line not only playing in their end and generating momentum, but also finding the back of the net. It's a game changer. Those guys have been together for a while now. I think the chemistry was really starting to come together at the end of the regular season. They're a nightmare to play against. They have a good blend of skill and size and speed.
On having only three days off this time between series: I think we only have one day off technically, but I mean, it'd be great to start as soon as we can. We're chomping at the bit. That 12 days off was way, way too much. I almost forgot how to play there for a bit there. I think we'll have a day off, two days of practice. It's perfect, but let's get this thing rolling.
Logan Stankoven
On Frederik Andersen: Just his calming presence back there and how well he plays the puck. He just doesn't scramble in the net and it's nice when you have a guy like that to just settle things down. He just seems to make that big save when we need him to. He's been great up to this point so we're gonna need him to keep on his game. Just really happy for a guy like that.
On reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career: It's what you play for and what you dream of. You want nothing more than to hoist that Cup some day and share it with your teammates and your family and whatnot. We still have a lot of work to get done here, but I think that's what motivates you to play the game and it's why you love the game. It's been a couple of good years, but I think you still learn things along the way and pick up things from some of the veteran guys. It's nice to get over the hump and play for the Stanley Cup.
On initial thoughts on Vegas: They do a good job of keeping pucks to the outside and they have some big defensemen. Obviously some very dangerous forwards up front too and a hot goaltender. It's gonna be a challenge for us. I think if we keep bringing the game that we have right now, it'll put us in a good spot. I've played against them and know what to expect. It's gonna be a hard series.
On his line: Both of us love playing with Blaker and love playing with Hallsy. We're kind of like junkyard dogs. Just hunting pucks and we all use our speed and creativity and our hockey IQ to our advantage. We try to find each other out there and we're not afraid to go to the net. It's a lot of fun playing with these guys and hopefully we can keep this up.
On if there's anything he can point to that helped change his goal scoring fortunes: No. I think there's just sometimes where the puck goes and sometimes it doesn't. Obviously these guys have been making some great passes to me and whatnot, but growing up, I was kind of a guy that liked to score goals. I knew I kind of had a knack for the net. I practiced my shot all the time in the summertime. I think when you put the reps in and the preparation and you feel good about your game, eventually things will work out for you.
On finding success despite being a small player: I think size is something you can't control. God gives you your height and size and I just try and use that to my advantage. I try and work a little bit harder than everyone and just be a step ahead of the game. I try and use my hockey IQ to my advantage and it's just the way I see the ice. I think you can't be afraid to go in the corners with the bigger guys. It's been like that my whole life. I've never been the biggest guy on the ice, but I think when you're passionate about something and you love the game, that stuff doesn't matter.
Jackson Blake
On his line: Obviously credit to Stanks and Hallsy. I mean, I've said it before. Those two are playing really well and making it easy on me. But no. I just think it's the passion those two have for the game and the little things they do out there that maybe the average viewer doesn't really see honestly. Hunting the D, getting pucks back, their hustle. They're doing all the right things out there so it's been a lot of fun to play with.
On the fourth line: They were unbelievable this series and they've been like that the whole playoffs too. They've been so good for us. That's just an unbelievable play there by Cares to high flip that one out of the zone and then Robbie obviously is one of the faster guys and he just used his speed to his advantage and going five-hole there. That's a huge goal. You don't know. Going into the second 2-0 is different than 3-0.
On how he feels he's grown from last year to this year: I don't know. I think as a team, the culture just feels unbelievable. Everyone is working for each other and making it easy on each other. Not easy, but helping each other out. For me personally, it's the confidence, I think. Obviously I have confidence and I'm having so much fun playing with these guys and doing it with them. Just trying to lay my body on the line or whatever it is every night for the guy next to me. I'm just having a lot of fun right now.
On seeing the core group finally make it to the Stanley Cup Final: Roddy said it after the game. He's been here for eight years. They've been close a couple of times now, I think last year we were close, but to get over that hump, for those guys, it's really special. To be a part of it, obviously it's only my second year, but it's such a good feeling. I've dreamt of this since I was a little kid, for sure. Obviously job's not finished yet. Still one more series to go. But no, we're going to enjoy it tonight and whenever that game is, we're excited for it.
On the key to the strong start: I don't know, honestly. I just think it was our mindset. If we have that mindset of just right when that puck drops, just go all out and give it your all every second you're on the ice, no breathers, nothing. That's what I've tried to do and you're also doing it for the guy next to you and everyone realizes that in our room. That's why we had a good start and why we were successful tonight.
On making it to the Stanley Cup Final in just 13 games: It's all credit to the guys. Hallsy even said something after the game about that. I mean, it's crazy to think about, honestly, that we've only played that many games. I think it's a little bit of an advantage, but I don't know if it's that big of an advantage. It's just all credit to the way we played all playoffs long. It doesn't matter really how many games you play, you just have to win four games in that series and fortunately for the last three, the max we've played is five. I know Vegas is a great team. They've won three rounds too. It's going to be a great series and we're up for the challenge.
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