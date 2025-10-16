Carolina Hurricanes @ Anaheim Ducks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 4 (3-0-0)
When - 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 16
Where - Honda Center; Anaheim, CA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will continue their season-long road trip tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0).
Carolina is 3-0-0 to start the season, most recently defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-1, and are one of just two undefeated teams left (Dallas Stars).
The Hurricanes will be without top blueliner Jaccob Slavin and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for another game as well.
The Ducks are on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday.
Anaheim has a young and talented roster supplemented by strong veterans and the squad looks poised to take that next step under new coach Joel Quenneville.
Carolina, who hasn't had the strongest track record against the Ducks, will have their hands full tonight as they try and stay perfect on the season.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi
Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry
Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas
Owen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Injuries and Scratches: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins (UBI), Ryan Strome (UBI)
