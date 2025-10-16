Carolina Hurricanes @ Anaheim Ducks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 4 (3-0-0)

When - 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 16

Where - Honda Center; Anaheim, CA

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will continue their season-long road trip tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks (2-1-0).



Carolina is 3-0-0 to start the season, most recently defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-1, and are one of just two undefeated teams left (Dallas Stars).



The Hurricanes will be without top blueliner Jaccob Slavin and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for another game as well.



The Ducks are on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday.



Anaheim has a young and talented roster supplemented by strong veterans and the squad looks poised to take that next step under new coach Joel Quenneville.



Carolina, who hasn't had the strongest track record against the Ducks, will have their hands full tonight as they try and stay perfect on the season.

'Everyone Contributed Tonight': Brandon Bussi, Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Rod Brind'Amour On Road Win

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 Tuesday night for their first road win of the season.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (3g, 1a), Sebastian Aho (4a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 3a), Taylor Hall (2g, 2a), Alexander Nikishin (3a), Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Jordan Martinook (3a) and Eric Robinson (2g, 1a) have points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Staal is one goal shy of 300 career goals. Staal also played in his 900th game as a Hurricane Tuesday night in San Jose.

is one goal shy of 300 career goals. also played in his 900th game as a Hurricane Tuesday night in San Jose. Seth Jarvis is one goal shy of 100 career goals.

is one goal shy of 100 career goals. Sean Walker is two games away from playing in 400 career games.

is two games away from playing in 400 career games. K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.

is four assists away from 100 career assists. Shayne Gostisbehere is four games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

is four games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.

is five points shy of 200 career points. Brandon Bussi made his NHL debut on Tuesday, stopping 16 shots in a 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes are 19-18-2-9 all-time against the Ducks. Last season, Carolina went 1-0-1 against Anaheim.

Seth Jarvis (3g, 5a) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Ducks.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 2-0-0; 0.867 Sv%; 2.89 GAA

Lukas Dostal: 1-1-0; 0.893 Sv%; 3.08 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (3) / Chris Kreider (4)

Points - Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere & Taylor Hall (4) / Chris Kreider & Leo Carlsson (5)

Power Play

Carolina - 9.1% (27th)

Anaheim - 36.4% (2nd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 90% (9th)

Anaheim - 71.4% (25th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi

Ducks Projected Lineup

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Nikita Nesterenko



Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas

Owen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson



Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek



Injuries and Scratches: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins (UBI), Ryan Strome (UBI)

Brandon Bussi Leads Hurricanes To Victory In NHL Debut

While the final score might not indicate it, Brandon Bussi played a big role in the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-1 win Tuesday night, with the goaltender standing on his head in his NHL debut.

