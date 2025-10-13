Hurricanes Potentially Without Two Big Pieces As They Head Out On Six-Game Road Trip

The Carolina Hurricanes are heading out for their longest road trip of the season, a two-week, six-game affair, but they could potentially be without two big pieces as they embark.

The team will definitely be without goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, at least for the start of it.

The 26-year-old netminder was set to miss at least a week of action after getting evaluated for a lower-body injury last Friday, but Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that he'll at least be able to eventually join the team out west.

"He's not starting on the trip, but we're hoping that he can get out there at some point," Brind'Amour said Monday morning.

Frederik Andersen is expected to get the bulk of the work in Kochetkov's absence, but the team does plan to play Brandon Bussi at some point on the trip.

"I'm pretty sure we'll put Brandon in there," Brind'Amour said. "I don't know when, but we don't want to overdo Freddie at the start of the season."

Bussi, who hasn't started a game in the NHL yet in his career, has been with the team for about a week since getting picked up on waivers.

The second missing piece for Carolina is potentially Jaccob Slavin.

The team's number one defenseman did not play at the end of the team's 4-3 overtime victory on Saturday and was missing from practice on Monday as well.

"He's getting looked at again," Brind'Amour said. "He didn't feel great at the end of the game."

Slavin missed the entire preseason and a good chunk of training camp with what many have speculated to be a right-knee injury.

Brind'Amour confirmed today that while Slavin didn't have any surgeries or procedures done over the summer, the current ailment is related to what kept him out during camp.

It's still to be determined whether or not Slavin will make the trip.

With Slavin absent, Mike Reilly is expected to draw into the lineup for the first time as a Hurricane.

He was paired up alongside Jalen Chatfield during Monday's practice.

Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season

There were many reasons why the Carolina Hurricanes came up short against the Florida Panthers in last season's Eastern Conference Final, but perhaps the biggest was due to the team's deployment of two rookie defensemen.

The team will start the trip on Tuesday with a game against the San Jose Sharks.

Recent Articles

Hurricanes Team President Doug Warf Resigns

Miller Time: K'Andre Miller Dazzles In Carolina Hurricanes Debut

Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

Oilers Sign Former Hurricanes Forward Jack Roslovic

Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Out At Least A Week With Lower-Body Injury

'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.







