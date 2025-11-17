Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 19 (12-5-1)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 17
Where - TD Garden; Boston, MA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NESN, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to even up their season series against the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.
The Canes, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven outings, are coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hurricanes are getting contributions throughout their lineup, but key injuries are still leaving them a bit vulnerable.
Boston is 8-1-0 in their last nine games, most recently defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.
Much like most teams in the league currently, the Bruins have also been hit hard by injuries, but they're still finding ways to collect wins, so they won't be an easy opponent.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak
Alexander Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel
Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic
Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei - Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Injuries and Scratches: John Beecher (UBI), Jordan Harris (ankle), Elias Lindholm (LBI), Charlie McAvoy (UBI), Casey Mittelstadt (LBI), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
