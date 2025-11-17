Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 19 (12-5-1)

When - 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 17

Where - TD Garden; Boston, MA

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NESN, TVAS

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to even up their season series against the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.

The Canes, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven outings, are coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Hurricanes are getting contributions throughout their lineup, but key injuries are still leaving them a bit vulnerable.

Boston is 8-1-0 in their last nine games, most recently defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.

Much like most teams in the league currently, the Bruins have also been hit hard by injuries, but they're still finding ways to collect wins, so they won't be an easy opponent.

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (4g, 4a) has points in seven straight games.

(4g, 4a) has points in seven straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere (5a) has points in three straight games.

(5a) has points in three straight games. Taylor Hall (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Jackson Blake will play in his 100th career game tonight.

will play in his 100th career game tonight. Shayne Gostisbehere is two games shy of 700 career games played.

is two games shy of 700 career games played. Andrei Svechnikov is four games away from 500 career games played.

is four games away from 500 career games played. Sebastian Aho is five games away from 700 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 0-1-0 against the Bruins this season, having lost 2-1 on Nov. 1 in Boston.

Taylor Hall (2021-23) and Mike Reilly (2021-23) are both former Bruins while Morgan Geekie (2020-21) and Elias Lindholm (2013-18) are former Hurricanes.

(2021-23) and (2021-23) are both former Bruins while (2020-21) and (2013-18) are former Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho (13g, 23pts in 23gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Bruins.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 3-0-0; 0.908 Sv%; 1.92 GAA

Jeremy Swayman: 8-4-0; 0.902 Sv%; 2.99 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Morgan Geekie (12)

Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / David Pastrnak (26)

Power Play

Carolina - 13.5% (31st)

Boston - 25.4% (6th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.3% (18th)

Boston - 82.1% (11th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly



Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Bruins Projected Lineup

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alexander Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Michael Eyssimont



Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei - Jonathan Aspirot



Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo



Injuries and Scratches: John Beecher (UBI), Jordan Harris (ankle), Elias Lindholm (LBI), Charlie McAvoy (UBI), Casey Mittelstadt (LBI), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

