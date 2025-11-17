    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 17, 2025, 17:46
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 17, 2025, 17:46
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 17, 2025, 17:46
    Updated at: Nov 17, 2025, 17:46

    Injuries mount on both sides as Hurricanes battle hot Bruins. Who will emerge victorious tonight at TD Garden?

    What - Game 19 (12-5-1)
    When - 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 17
    Where - TD Garden; Boston, MA
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NESN, TVAS

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to even up their season series against the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden.

    The Canes, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven outings, are coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

    The Hurricanes are getting contributions throughout their lineup, but key injuries are still leaving them a bit vulnerable.

    Boston is 8-1-0 in their last nine games, most recently defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.

    Much like most teams in the league currently, the Bruins have also been hit hard by injuries, but they're still finding ways to collect wins, so they won't be an easy opponent.

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (4g, 4a) has points in seven straight games.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere (5a) has points in three straight games.
    • Taylor Hall (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Jackson Blake will play in his 100th career game tonight.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is two games shy of 700 career games played.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is four games away from 500 career games played.
    • Sebastian Aho is five games away from 700 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 0-1-0 against the Bruins this season, having lost 2-1 on Nov. 1 in Boston.
    • Taylor Hall (2021-23) and Mike Reilly (2021-23) are both former Bruins while Morgan Geekie (2020-21) and Elias Lindholm (2013-18) are former Hurricanes.
    • Sebastian Aho (13g, 23pts in 23gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Bruins.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 3-0-0; 0.908 Sv%; 1.92 GAA
    • Jeremy Swayman: 8-4-0; 0.902 Sv%; 2.99 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Morgan Geekie (12)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / David Pastrnak (26)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13.5% (31st)
    • Boston - 25.4% (6th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.3% (18th)
    • Boston - 82.1% (11th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Domenick Fensore, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Bruins Projected Lineup

    Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak
    Alexander Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel
    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic
    Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Michael Eyssimont

    Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
    Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke
    Mason Lohrei - Jonathan Aspirot

    Jeremy Swayman 
    Joonas Korpisalo

    Injuries and Scratches: John Beecher (UBI), Jordan Harris (ankle), Elias Lindholm (LBI), Charlie McAvoy (UBI), Casey Mittelstadt (LBI), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.