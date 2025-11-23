Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 22 (14-5-2)

When - 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23

Where - KeyBank Center; Buffalo, NY

How to Watch - NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet1, MSG-B

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off of their four-game road trip on a high note as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matinee showdown.

The Canes, who have points in five straight games, are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Jordan Staal scored twice, Seth Jarvis scored shorthanded and the power play finally connected again as Andrei Svechnikov slammed home a Nikolaj Ehlers cross-ice feed.

The one big question mark heading in is the status of rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who wound up being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in Winnipeg.

Buffalo enters this afternoon's contest having dismantled the Chicago Blackhawks 9-3 on Friday.

The Sabres have struggled with injuries and consistency this season, which has been like so many other seasons, but they're still a team capable of exploding for quick goals, much like the Hurricanes saw last time these two teams met.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (1g, 2a), Nikolaj Ehlers (2a), Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Andrei Svechnikov will play in his 500th career game tonight in Buffalo.

will play in his 500th career game tonight in Buffalo. Sebastian Aho is two games away from 700 career games played.

is two games away from 700 career games played. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Buffalo this season, having win 6-3 on Nov. 8 in Raleigh.

Sebastian Aho (17g, 31pts in 23gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 16pts in 15gp) are point-per-game players for their career against the Sabres.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0-0; 0.926 Sv%; 1.70 GAA

Alex Lyon: 3-5-3; 0.907 Sv%; 3.07 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (11) / Tage Thompson (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (21) / Tage Thompson & Alex Tuch (20)

Power Play

Carolina - 13.6% (31st)

Buffalo - 17.5% (22nd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.8% (21st)

Buffalo - 88.5% (1st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Sabres Projected Lineup

Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund - Isak Rosen

Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn



Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Jacob Bryson

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins



Alex Lyon

Colton Ellis



Injuries and Scratches: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Benson (LBI), Justin Danforth (LBI), Michael Kesselring (LBI), Jiri Kulich (ear), Josh Norris (UBI)

