Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 22 (14-5-2)
When - 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23
Where - KeyBank Center; Buffalo, NY
How to Watch - NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet1, MSG-B
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off of their four-game road trip on a high note as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matinee showdown.
The Canes, who have points in five straight games, are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
Jordan Staal scored twice, Seth Jarvis scored shorthanded and the power play finally connected again as Andrei Svechnikov slammed home a Nikolaj Ehlers cross-ice feed.
The one big question mark heading in is the status of rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who wound up being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in Winnipeg.
Buffalo enters this afternoon's contest having dismantled the Chicago Blackhawks 9-3 on Friday.
The Sabres have struggled with injuries and consistency this season, which has been like so many other seasons, but they're still a team capable of exploding for quick goals, much like the Hurricanes saw last time these two teams met.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund - Isak Rosen
Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Jacob Bryson
Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colton Ellis
Injuries and Scratches: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Benson (LBI), Justin Danforth (LBI), Michael Kesselring (LBI), Jiri Kulich (ear), Josh Norris (UBI)
