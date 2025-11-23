    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 23, 2025, 11:59
    Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Nov 23, 2025, 11:59
    Nov 23, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Nov 23, 2025, 11:59

    Canes aim for road trip finale, but Sabres' explosive offense could create a volatile matinee matchup. Watch for key lineup changes.

    What - Game 22 (14-5-2)
    When - 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 23
    Where - KeyBank Center; Buffalo, NY
    How to Watch - NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet1, MSG-B

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off of their four-game road trip on a high note as they take on the Buffalo Sabres in a matinee showdown.

    The Canes, who have points in five straight games, are coming off of a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

    Jordan Staal scored twice, Seth Jarvis scored shorthanded and the power play finally connected again as Andrei Svechnikov slammed home a Nikolaj Ehlers cross-ice feed.

    The one big question mark heading in is the status of rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who wound up being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in Winnipeg.

    Buffalo enters this afternoon's contest having dismantled the Chicago Blackhawks 9-3 on Friday.

    The Sabres have struggled with injuries and consistency this season, which has been like so many other seasons, but they're still a team capable of exploding for quick goals, much like the Hurricanes saw last time these two teams met.

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (1g, 2a), Nikolaj Ehlers (2a), Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a) and Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Andrei Svechnikov will play in his 500th career game tonight in Buffalo.
    • Sebastian Aho is two games away from 700 career games played.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Buffalo this season, having win 6-3 on Nov. 8 in Raleigh.
    • Sebastian Aho (17g, 31pts in 23gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 16pts in 15gp) are point-per-game players for their career against the Sabres.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0-0; 0.926 Sv%; 1.70 GAA
    • Alex Lyon: 3-5-3; 0.907 Sv%; 3.07 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (11) / Tage Thompson (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (21) / Tage Thompson & Alex Tuch (20)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 13.6% (31st)
    • Buffalo - 17.5% (22nd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.8% (21st)
    • Buffalo - 88.5% (1st)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Sabres Projected Lineup

    Josh Doan - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
    Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
    Tyson Kozak - Noah Ostlund - Isak Rosen
    Jordan Greenway - Peyton Krebs - Beck Malenstyn

    Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
    Owen Power - Jacob Bryson
    Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

    Alex Lyon
    Colton Ellis

    Injuries and Scratches: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Josh Dunne, Zach Benson (LBI), Justin Danforth (LBI), Michael Kesselring (LBI), Jiri Kulich (ear), Josh Norris (UBI)

