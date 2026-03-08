Logo
Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
3h
Canes aim for third straight win against struggling Flames, who face scoring woes. Get full lineup details and watch information here.

What - Game 63 (40-16-6)
When - 10 p.m., Saturday, March 7
Where - Scotiabank Saddledome; Calgary, AB, Canada
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet, CBC

The Carolina Hurricanes will close out their western Canada road trip tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Carolina is on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Friday.

The team has been flying high offensively, but they still need to get back to playing a more defensively sound game.

The Flames are losers of their last four games and sold off quite a few key pieces at the trade deadline.

No team in the league scores less goals per game than Calgary and with those losses, goals are going to be even harder to come by for one of the NHL's worst teams.

Streaks

  • Sean Walker (1g, 4a) has points in four straight games.
  • Nikola Ehlers (5g, 1a) has goals in three straight games.
  • K'Andre Miller (4a), Jackson Blake (2g, 1a), Sebastian Aho (1g, 2a), Seth Jarvis (3a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 1a), Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) and Taylor Hall (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Calgary this season, having won 1-0 in OT on Nov. 30 in Raleigh.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 25-3-1; 0.903 Sv%; 2.29 GAA
  • Dustin Wolf: 17-23-3; 0.899 Sv%; 2.97 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Matt Coronato (14)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (62) / Mikael Backlund (35)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22.2% (12th)
  • Calgary - 15.8% (31st)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.7% (14th)
  • Calgary - 82.2% (7th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Flames Projected Lineup

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Olli Maata - Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley

Injuries and Scratches: Victor Olofsson, Joel Hanley (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (UBI), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip)

