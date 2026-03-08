Carolina Hurricanes @ Calgary Flames: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 63 (40-16-6)
When - 10 p.m., Saturday, March 7
Where - Scotiabank Saddledome; Calgary, AB, Canada
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet, CBC
The Carolina Hurricanes will close out their western Canada road trip tonight against the Calgary Flames.
Carolina is on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Friday.
The team has been flying high offensively, but they still need to get back to playing a more defensively sound game.
The Flames are losers of their last four games and sold off quite a few key pieces at the trade deadline.
No team in the league scores less goals per game than Calgary and with those losses, goals are going to be even harder to come by for one of the NHL's worst teams.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Ryan Strome - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Olli Maata - Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Injuries and Scratches: Victor Olofsson, Joel Hanley (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (UBI), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip)
