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Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
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Eastern Conference leader Carolina clashes with playoff-chasing Columbus. Get full lineups, injury updates, and how to catch all the March 17th action.

What - Game 67 (42-18-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17
Where - Nationwide Arena; Columbus, OH
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to preserve their strong Metro record as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and remain at the top of the Eastern Conference because of it although the Buffalo Sabres are right on their heels.

Columbus meanwhile is just outside of the current playoff picture and desperately need all the points they can get.

They are 5-1-4 in their last 10 games and so this should be a good matchup between two clubs that are really playing well as of late.

Streaks

  • N/A

Milestone Watch

  • Sebastian Aho is one point away from 700 career points.
  • Taylor Hall is two goals shy of 300 career goals.
  • Sean Walker is four assists away from 100 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Columbus this season, winning 4-1 on Dec. 9 in Raleigh.
  • The Canes have secured at least a point in 12 of their last 13 games against Columbus, and in fact, have just two regulation losses in the last 22 meetings.
  • Seth Jarvis (6g, 16pts in 13gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Blue Jackets.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 25-5-1; 0.899 Sv%; 2.37 GAA
  • Jet Greaves: 21-12-8; 0.908 Sv%; 2.64 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (28) / Kirill Marchenko (25)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (68) / Zach Werenski (68)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22% (12th)
  • Columbus - 20.1% (17th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.9% (13th)
  • Columbus - 77.6% (24th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Injuries and Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Brendan Smith (knee)

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