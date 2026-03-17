Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 67 (42-18-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17
Where - Nationwide Arena; Columbus, OH
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to preserve their strong Metro record as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning and remain at the top of the Eastern Conference because of it although the Buffalo Sabres are right on their heels.
Columbus meanwhile is just outside of the current playoff picture and desperately need all the points they can get.
They are 5-1-4 in their last 10 games and so this should be a good matchup between two clubs that are really playing well as of late.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom - Boone Jenner - Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski - Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro - Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Injuries and Scratches: Dmitri Voronkov, Miles Wood, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen, Brendan Smith (knee)
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