Carolina Hurricanes @ Dallas Stars: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 7 (6-1-0)

When - 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25

Where - American Airlines Center; Dallas, TX

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes have one final hurdle remaining on their season-long, two-week, six-game road trip, a matchup with the Dallas Stars.



The Canes have managed to string together a 4-1-0 record so far through the first five games even while dealing with an ever expanding injury list, including a 5-4 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The team now has six regulars sidelined due to injury, including half of their defensive core.

That means the team will be playing three rookie blueliners tonight along with another rookie forward in Bradly Nadeau, who will be playing in his first game of the season.

Dallas (3-3-1) has struggled a bit after a 3-0 start to the year, now with losses in four straight games.

While their power play has been good, they're allowing a ton of goals, which isn't a recipe for success.

Tonight will also be the first time Logan Stankoven and Mikko Rantanen have faced their former teams.

While Stankoven might have a warmer reception by his old friends, there's more than likely not going to be a lot of love lost from the Canes for Rantanen. I'd expect more than a few finished checks in this one.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (7g, 4a) and Sebastian Aho (3g, 6a) have points in seven straight games to start the season.

(7g, 4a) and (3g, 6a) have points in seven straight games to start the season. Nikolaj Ehlers (2a) has points in two straight games.

Milestone Watch

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Shayne Gostisbehere is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

is two games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane. K'Andre Miller is two assists away from 100 career assists.

is two assists away from 100 career assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is three points shy of 200 career points.

is three points shy of 200 career points. Nikolaj Ehlers is three assists away from 300 career assists.

is three assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Joel Nystrom made his NHL debut on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Game Notes

This will be the 100th meeting between the two franchises. Carolina is 40-48-6-5 all-time against Dallas, but are 12-6-2 in the last 20 meetings.

Sebastian Aho (9g, 25pts in 23gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against Dallas.

(9g, 25pts in 23gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against Dallas. Logan Stankoven will be facing his former squad for the first time. He was traded to Carolina last season as part of the Mikko Rantanen trade.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 2-0-0; 0.911 Sv%; 1.97 GAA

Jake Oettinger: 3-2-1; 0.894 Sv%; 3.15 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (7) / Wyatt Johnston (5)

Points - Seth Jarvis (11) / Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz & Mikko Rantanen (8)

Power Play

Carolina - 7.7% (31st)

Dallas - 31.8% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 88.9% (6th)

Dallas - 65.2% (30th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau



Mike Reilly - Sean Walker

Joel Nystrom - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Charles Alexis Legault



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)

Stars Projected Lineup

Sam Steel - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne - Tyler Seguin - Colin Blackwell

Justin Hryckowian - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian



Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic



Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith



Injuries and Scratches: Jamie Benn (lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (UBI), Nils Lundkvist (LBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.