Carolina Hurricanes @ Dallas Stars: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 7 (6-1-0)
When - 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25
Where - American Airlines Center; Dallas, TX
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes have one final hurdle remaining on their season-long, two-week, six-game road trip, a matchup with the Dallas Stars.
The Canes have managed to string together a 4-1-0 record so far through the first five games even while dealing with an ever expanding injury list, including a 5-4 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
The team now has six regulars sidelined due to injury, including half of their defensive core.
That means the team will be playing three rookie blueliners tonight along with another rookie forward in Bradly Nadeau, who will be playing in his first game of the season.
Dallas (3-3-1) has struggled a bit after a 3-0 start to the year, now with losses in four straight games.
While their power play has been good, they're allowing a ton of goals, which isn't a recipe for success.
Tonight will also be the first time Logan Stankoven and Mikko Rantanen have faced their former teams.
While Stankoven might have a warmer reception by his old friends, there's more than likely not going to be a lot of love lost from the Canes for Rantanen. I'd expect more than a few finished checks in this one.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
Mike Reilly - Sean Walker
Joel Nystrom - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Charles Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), K'Andre Miller (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Eric Robinson (UBI)
Sam Steel - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne - Tyler Seguin - Colin Blackwell
Justin Hryckowian - Radek Faksa - Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel - Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Injuries and Scratches: Jamie Benn (lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (UBI), Nils Lundkvist (LBI)
