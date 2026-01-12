Carolina Hurricanes @ Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina is 1-0-0 against the Detroit Red Wings this season, having won 5-2 on Dec. 27 in Raleigh.

Frederik Andersen has a career record of 13-1-1 all-time for his career against the Red Wings, with a 0.926 Sv%, 2.12 GAA and three shutouts.

The Red Wings will be retiring Sergei Fedorov's jersey tonight. The legendary Russian Hall-of-Famer won three Cups with Detroit over his career. What's funny about waiting for Carolina to come to town is that Fedorov actually signed a six-year, $38 million, bonus-laden offer sheet with the Hurricanes in 1998. The Red Wings ended up matching it, but interesting nonetheless.