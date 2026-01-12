Carolina Hurricanes @ Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 46 (28-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 12
Where - Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, MI
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten on a role as of late and they'll be looking for a fifth straight win tonight in Detroit.
The Canes are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and recently added star defenseman Jaccob Slavin back to their lineup as well.
The Red Wings are winners of their last three, most recently shutting out the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Saturday.
John Gibson has turned back the clock after a slow start to the season and the Red Wings' top skaters are all finding ways to consistently convert.
They'll be quite the handful for the Hurricanes tonight.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, William Carrier (undisclosed), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson - Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Injuries and Scratches: Sheldon Dries, Travis Hamonic
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.