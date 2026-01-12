Logo
Carolina Hurricanes @ Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes @ Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Streaking Hurricanes clash with red-hot Red Wings. Two teams on winning runs face off tonight.

What - Game 46 (28-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 12
Where - Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, MI
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten on a role as of late and they'll be looking for a fifth straight win tonight in Detroit.

The Canes are coming off of a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and recently added star defenseman Jaccob Slavin back to their lineup as well.

The Red Wings are winners of their last three, most recently shutting out the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Saturday.

John Gibson has turned back the clock after a slow start to the season and the Red Wings' top skaters are all finding ways to consistently convert.

They'll be quite the handful for the Hurricanes tonight.

Streaks

  • Logan Stankoven (4g, 2a) has points in five straight games and goals in four straight, both career longs.
  • K'Andre Miller (2g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
  • Jordan Staal (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Andrei Svechnikov is one point away from 400 career points.
  • Jaccob Slavin registered his 300th career point on the game-winning goal Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against the Detroit Red Wings this season, having won 5-2 on Dec. 27 in Raleigh.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (6g, 16pts in 16gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against Detroit.
  • Frederik Andersen has a career record of 13-1-1 all-time for his career against the Red Wings, with a 0.926 Sv%, 2.12 GAA and three shutouts.
  • The Red Wings will be retiring Sergei Fedorov's jersey tonight. The legendary Russian Hall-of-Famer won three Cups with Detroit over his career. What's funny about waiting for Carolina to come to town is that Fedorov actually signed a six-year, $38 million, bonus-laden offer sheet with the Hurricanes in 1998. The Red Wings ended up matching it, but interesting nonetheless.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 6-10-2; 0.866 Sv%; 3.35 GAA
  • John Gibson: 16-9-1; 0.902 Sv%; 2.75 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (20) / Dylan Larkin &amp; Alex DeBrincat (23)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (43) / Lucas Raymond (48)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 19.3% (17th)
  • Detroit - 24.7% (6th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.2% (18th)
  • Detroit - 80.3% (14th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, William Carrier (undisclosed), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk - J.T. Compher - Lucas Raymond
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson - Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Injuries and Scratches: Sheldon Dries, Travis Hamonic

