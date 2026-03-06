Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Can the Hurricanes tighten their defense against Edmonton's potent offense? Trade deadline drama looms before this potentially high-scoring matchup.
What - Game 62 (39-16-6) When - 9 p.m., Friday, March 6 Where - Rogers Place; Edmonton, AB, Canada How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet West
Will the Carolina Hurricanes look different when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Friday night?
That's the ultimate question as the NHL trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. that day, with the Canes set to play six hours after that.
The Hurricanes enter the game coming off of a 6-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
The Canes have surrendered four or more goals in two of their four games since returning from the Olympic break, so it's clear the biggest thing they need to improve on is defense (especially so since they themselves have scored at least five goals in three of those games).
Edmonton is in a bit of a similar boat, coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.
Scoring is no issue for the Oilers, who boast two of the league's top scorers and the number one power play, but preventing them has been another story entirely.
So, this could very well be a high-scoring game.
Streaks
Sean Walker (1g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
Nikolaj Ehlers (4g) has goals in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.
Game Notes
Carolina is 0-0-1 against Edmonton this season, losing 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 15 in Raleigh.
Sebastian Aho (11g, 26pts in 17gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 15pts n 13gp) are point-per-game players for their career against the Oilers.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Brandon Bussi: 25-3-1; 0.903 Sv%; 2.29 GAA
Tristan Jarry: 15-7-2; 0.890 Sv%; 3.18 GAA
Leading Scorers
Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Connor McDavid (35)
Points - Sebastian Aho (61) / Connor McDavid (105)
Power Play
Carolina - 22.6% (10th)
Edmonton - 32.9% (1st)
Penalty Kill
Carolina - 80% (13th)
Edmonton - 76.7% (26th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Oilers Projected Lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman Matthew Savoie - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic Josh Samanski - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic Vasily Podkolzin - Jason Dickinson - Kasperi Kapanen