Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

4h
Can the Hurricanes tighten their defense against Edmonton's potent offense? Trade deadline drama looms before this potentially high-scoring matchup.

What - Game 62 (39-16-6)
When - 9 p.m., Friday, March 6
Where - Rogers Place; Edmonton, AB, Canada
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet West

Will the Carolina Hurricanes look different when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Friday night?

That's the ultimate question as the NHL trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. that day, with the Canes set to play six hours after that. 

The Hurricanes enter the game coming off of a 6-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

The Canes have surrendered four or more goals in two of their four games since returning from the Olympic break, so it's clear the biggest thing they need to improve on is defense (especially so since they themselves have scored at least five goals in three of those games).

Edmonton is in a bit of a similar boat, coming off of a 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.

Scoring is no issue for the Oilers, who boast two of the league's top scorers and the number one power play, but preventing them has been another story entirely.

So, this could very well be a high-scoring game.

Streaks

  • Sean Walker (1g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (4g) has goals in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 0-0-1 against Edmonton this season, losing 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 15 in Raleigh.
  • Sebastian Aho (11g, 26pts in 17gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 15pts n 13gp) are point-per-game players for their career against the Oilers.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 25-3-1; 0.903 Sv%; 2.29 GAA
  • Tristan Jarry: 15-7-2; 0.890 Sv%; 3.18 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Connor McDavid (35)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (61) / Connor McDavid (105)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22.6% (10th)
  • Edmonton - 32.9% (1st)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80% (13th)
  • Edmonton - 76.7% (26th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Oilers Projected Lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Matthew Savoie - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic
Josh Samanski - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic
 Vasily Podkolzin - Jason Dickinson - Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse - Ty Emberson
Jake Walman - Connor Murphy

Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram

Injuries and Scratches: Spencer Stastney, Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

