Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 34 (22-9-1)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 19
Where - Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, FL
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SCRIPPS, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the hottest teams in the league currently and winners of five straight, and they'll look to keep the streak going as they take on the Florida Panthers tonight.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday to complete the season sweep, but the one question mark coming out of that game was the status of Jordan Martinook who left early due to injury.
His status is currently unknown.
The Panthers have been dealt one of the toughest hands in terms of injuries with multiple star players having been sidelined long-term.
Despite that, Florida is staying afloat in the playoff race and are winners of their last three as well, most recently beating the LA Kings 3-2 on Wednesday.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Jaccob Slavin - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich - Evan Rodrigues - A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor - Luke Kunin - Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Injuries and Scratches: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI), Dmitry Kulikov (UBI), Tomas Nosek (knee), Cole Schwindt (arm), Matthew Tkachuk (groin)
