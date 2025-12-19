    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Florida Panthers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Dec 19, 2025, 16:03
    Hot streaks collide as two top teams battle. Injury woes challenge both squads, but only one can extend their winning run tonight.

    What - Game 34 (22-9-1)
    When - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 19
    Where - Amerant Bank Arena; Sunrise, FL
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SCRIPPS, TVAS

    The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the hottest teams in the league currently and winners of five straight, and they'll look to keep the streak going as they take on the Florida Panthers tonight.

    The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday to complete the season sweep, but the one question mark coming out of that game was the status of Jordan Martinook who left early due to injury.

    His status is currently unknown.

    The Panthers have been dealt one of the toughest hands in terms of injuries with multiple star players having been sidelined long-term. 

    Despite that, Florida is staying afloat in the playoff race and are winners of their last three as well, most recently beating the LA Kings 3-2 on Wednesday.

    Streaks

    • Alexander Nikihsin (1g, 3a) has points in four-straight games.
    • Jackson Blake (1g, 2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 74-49-11-10 all-time against Florida, but lost in a five games last season in the Eastern Conference Final.
    • Former Hurricanes on the Panthers roster include Gustav Forsling (2019-20), Eetu Luostarinen (2019-20) as well as coaches Paul Maurice (1995-03; 2008-11) and Tuomo Ruutu (2008-2014) also share connections with Carolina.
    • Mike Reilly played in two games for Florida during the 2023-24 season and Shayne Gostisbehere was born 20 miles from Sunrise.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Sergei Bobrovsky: 14-8-1; 0.888 Sv%; 2.80 GAA
    • Brandon Bussi: 11-1-0; 0.911 Sv%; 2.05 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Sam Reinhart (17)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (29) / Brad Marchand (37)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.5% (28th)
    • Florida - 19.1% (16th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 80.4% (18th)
    • Florida - 82.7% (9th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Jaccob Slavin - Alexander Nikishin

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

    Panthers Projected Lineup

    Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
    Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
    Mackie Samoskevich - Evan Rodrigues - A.J. Greer
    Noah Gregor - Luke Kunin - Jesper Boqvist

    Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
    Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
    Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry

    Sergei Bobrovsky
    Daniil Tarasov

    Injuries and Scratches: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI), Dmitry Kulikov (UBI), Tomas Nosek (knee), Cole Schwindt (arm), Matthew Tkachuk (groin)

