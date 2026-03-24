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Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
12h
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Ryan Henkel
12h
Updated at Mar 24, 2026, 19:44
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Hurricanes' win streak tested against high-scoring Canadiens. Lineups, key matchups, and how to catch the pivotal March 24th clash.

What - Game 71 (45-19-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 24
Where - Centre Bell; Montreal, Quebec
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS2, RDS

Carolina prepares to take on Montreal

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish out their road trip with a game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina is on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Sunday.

The team is starting to find a bit of a rhythm after a choppy return to action and so tonight it will be a good test for them.

Montreal is coming off of a 7-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday and currently sit third in the Atlantic Division, however, they're only two points above the cutoff line, so they'll be a desperate team.

The Habs have been one of the best scoring teams in the league, with a very talented top end, but they've also conceded a lot of goals too.

Streaks

  • Seth Jarvis (1g, 5a) and Sebastian Aho (1g, 3a) have points in three straight games,
  • Alexander Nikishin (1g, 1a) and Eric Robinson (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is one goal away from 300 career goals.
  • Sean Walker is three assists away from 100 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 0-1-0 against Montreal this season, losing 7-5 on Jan. 1 in Raleigh.
  • The Hurricanes are 17-4-1 in the last 22 meeting between the two clubs.
  • Sebastian Aho (13g, 29pts in 23gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (12g, 19pts in 18gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against Montreal.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 26-6-1; 0.896 Sv%; 2.47 GAA
  • Jakub Dobes: 22-8-4; 0.893 Sv%; 2.91 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (29) / Cole Caufield (43)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (72) / Nick Suzuki (85)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 23% (9th)
  • Montreal - 25.4% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.7% (15th)
  • Montreal - 76.5% (27th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc - Jake Evans - Alexandre Texier
Joe Veleno - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler

Injuries and Scratches: Sam Montembeault, Arber Xhekaj, Patrik Laine (LBI), Josh Anderson (UBI), Kirby Dach (UBI)

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