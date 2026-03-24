Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 71 (45-19-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 24
Where - Centre Bell; Montreal, Quebec
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS2, RDS
The Carolina Hurricanes will finish out their road trip with a game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Carolina is on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Sunday.
The team is starting to find a bit of a rhythm after a choppy return to action and so tonight it will be a good test for them.
Montreal is coming off of a 7-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday and currently sit third in the Atlantic Division, however, they're only two points above the cutoff line, so they'll be a desperate team.
The Habs have been one of the best scoring teams in the league, with a very talented top end, but they've also conceded a lot of goals too.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc - Jake Evans - Alexandre Texier
Joe Veleno - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Sam Montembeault, Arber Xhekaj, Patrik Laine (LBI), Josh Anderson (UBI), Kirby Dach (UBI)
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