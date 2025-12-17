Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 33 (21-9-2)
When - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 17
Where - Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes are aiming for five wins in a row as they take on the Nashville Predators tonight.
The Canes have won four games in a row, including three consecutive shootouts, and most recently defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Sunday.
Things have been falling into place for the Canes, who also activated defenseman Jaccob Slavin from IR, and they now sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Nashville has won three of their last four games, most recently defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday.
The Predators have gotten hot in December with a 5-2-0 record and a goal differential of +8.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Jaccob Slavin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brandon Bussi
Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer - Michael McCarron - Tyson Jost
Roman Josi - Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (LBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)
