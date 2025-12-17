    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 17, 2025, 15:10
    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 17, 2025, 15:10
    Updated at: Dec 17, 2025, 15:10

    Canes chase fifth straight win, boosted by Slavin's return, against a surging Predators squad heating up in December.

    What - Game 33 (21-9-2)
    When - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 17
    Where - Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

    The Carolina Hurricanes are aiming for five wins in a row as they take on the Nashville Predators tonight.

    The Canes have won four games in a row, including three consecutive shootouts, and most recently defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Sunday.

    Things have been falling into place for the Canes, who also activated defenseman Jaccob Slavin from IR, and they now sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.

    Nashville has won three of their last four games, most recently defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday.

    The Predators have gotten hot in December with a 5-2-0 record and a goal differential of +8.

    Streaks

    • Alexander Nikishin (1g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Nashville this season, having won 6-3 on Dec. 6 in Raleigh.
    • Sebastian Aho (14g, 26pts in 25gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Predators.
    • Carolina has won three consecutive games in shootouts for the first time in team history.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 5-1-0; 0.904 Sv%; 2.10 GAA
    • Juuse Saros: 12-10-3; 0.897 Sv%; 2.94 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (18) / Filip Forsberg (14)
    • Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (26) / Ryan O'Reilly (26)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.2% (29th)
    • Nashville - 17.6% (22nd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.8% (18th)
    • Nashville - 81.7% (13th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Jaccob Slavin

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brandon Bussi

    Predators Projected Lineup

    Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista
    Steven Stamkos - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
    Michael Bunting - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault
    Reid Schaefer - Michael McCarron - Tyson Jost

    Roman Josi - Nick Perbix
    Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby
    Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg

    Juuse Saros
    Justus Annunen

    Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (LBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)

