Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 33 (21-9-2)

When - 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 17

Where - Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes are aiming for five wins in a row as they take on the Nashville Predators tonight.

The Canes have won four games in a row, including three consecutive shootouts, and most recently defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Sunday.

Things have been falling into place for the Canes, who also activated defenseman Jaccob Slavin from IR, and they now sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Nashville has won three of their last four games, most recently defeating the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Monday.

The Predators have gotten hot in December with a 5-2-0 record and a goal differential of +8.

Streaks

Alexander Nikishin (1g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.

is one goal away from 100 career goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Nashville this season, having won 6-3 on Dec. 6 in Raleigh.

Sebastian Aho (14g, 26pts in 25gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Predators.

(14g, 26pts in 25gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Predators. Carolina has won three consecutive games in shootouts for the first time in team history.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 5-1-0; 0.904 Sv%; 2.10 GAA

Juuse Saros: 12-10-3; 0.897 Sv%; 2.94 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (18) / Filip Forsberg (14)

Points - Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho (26) / Ryan O'Reilly (26)

Power Play

Carolina - 15.2% (29th)

Nashville - 17.6% (22nd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.8% (18th)

Nashville - 81.7% (13th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Jaccob Slavin



Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brandon Bussi

Predators Projected Lineup

Filip Forsberg - Ryan O'Reilly - Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos - Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting - Erik Haula - Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer - Michael McCarron - Tyson Jost



Roman Josi - Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei - Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague - Nick Blankenburg



Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen



Injuries and Scratches: Justin Barron (LBI), Cole Smith (UBI), Ozzy Wiesblatt (UBI)

