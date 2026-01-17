Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 49 (29-15-4)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17
Where - Prudential Center; Newark, NJ
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to sweep their weekend back-to-back as they take on the New Jersey Devils (24-21-2) tonight.
Carolina is coming off of a cathartic 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, so hopefully they saved some goals for tonight.
New Jersey has won their last two games, most recently a 3-2 overtime win over Seattle on Wednesday, to overcome a four-game slide that had seen them outscored 5-20.
It hasn't been a smooth season for the Devils who were one of the best teams to start the season, but have since fallen out of playoff position.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Evgenii Dadonov
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk - Cody Glass - Connor Brown
Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Ondrej Palat
Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Injuries and Scratches: Simon Nemec, Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
