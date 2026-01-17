Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
2h
Hurricanes aim to sweep back-to-back, facing a streaky Devils squad looking to recapture early-season magic. Key matchups and projected lineups revealed.

What - Game 49 (29-15-4)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17
Where - Prudential Center; Newark, NJ
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MSGSN

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to sweep their weekend back-to-back as they take on the New Jersey Devils (24-21-2) tonight.

Carolina is coming off of a cathartic 9-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday, so hopefully they saved some goals for tonight.

New Jersey has won their last two games, most recently a 3-2 overtime win over Seattle on Wednesday, to overcome a four-game slide that had seen them outscored 5-20.

It hasn't been a smooth season for the Devils who were one of the best teams to start the season, but have since fallen out of playoff position.

Streaks

  • N/A

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is five goals away from 300 career goals
  • Jordan Staal is five assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane
  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored his sixth career hat trick and first as a Cane Friday night against the Florida Panthers

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 2-0-0 against New Jersey this season and 12-5-0 in the last 17 meetings between the two teams.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 22pts in 20gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Devils

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 6-10-3; 0.863 Sv%; 3.37 GAA
  • Jacob Markstrom: 12-10-1; 0.879 Sv%; 3.34 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (21) / Nico Hischier (15)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (47) / Nico Hischier (38)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.6% (13th)
  • New Jersey - 20.7% (15th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.6% (17th)
  • New Jersey - 76.7% (26th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Devils Projected Lineup

Jesper Bratt - Jack Hughes - Evgenii Dadonov
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk - Cody Glass - Connor Brown
Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Ondrej Palat

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler - Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon - Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Injuries and Scratches: Simon Nemec, Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

