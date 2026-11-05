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Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

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Ryan Henkel
Partner
Nov 5, 2026 2:19 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:06 PM

The Hurricanes look to ignite a new winning streak at UBS Arena as they face an injury-plagued Islanders squad anchored by elite goaltending.

What - Game 18 (12-3-2)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5
Where - UBS Arena; Elmont, NY
How to Watch - ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+, Sportsnet+

The Carolina will look to bounce back Thursday night in their first game of the season against the New York Islanders.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, a game which could have gone their way if not for the play of goaltender Juuse Saros, but the team felt overall that their game just wasn't where they wanted it to be.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and so the Canes will be looking to not let the loss slide.

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New York has been sitting for a few days, coming off of a 4-0 shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

The Islanders (7-5-2) have had to deal with quite a bit of injury struggles early in the season and will be missing quite a few key pieces.

While offense hasn't been the team's strong point, goal prevention remains a big part of the Isles' game, especially if goaltender Ilya Sorokin is in net.

Streaks

  • Jackson Blake (3g, 6a) has points in seven straight games.
  • Logan Stankoven (2g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Logan Stankoven played in his 200th career NHL game Tuesday night in Nashville.
  • Mark Jankowski is five games away from 500 career games played.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 88-56-9-13 all-time against New York and last year went 3-0-0 against the Isles.
  • Hurricanes defenseman Mike Reilly used to play for New York (2023-25), while Islanders defenseman Tony DeAngelo is a former Cane (2021-22, 23-24).

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 2-2-2; 0.865 Sv%; 3.27 GAA
  • Semyon Varlamov: 1-1-2; 0.891 Sv%; 2.40 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Logan Stankoven (10) / Bo Horvat (7)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (21) / Bo Horvat &amp; Matthew Schaefer (14)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 23.3% (12th)
  • New York - 15.9% (29th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 83.9% (9th)
  • New York - 86% (5th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - William Carrier
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Mark Jankowski - Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Nicolas Deslauriers

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Juuso Valimaki

Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Taylor Hall (UBI), Jordan Staal (IR, calf muscle tear)

Islanders Projected Lineup

Simon Holmstrom - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman - Brayden Schenn - Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat - JG Pageau - Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley - Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Matthew Kessel - Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin

Injuries and Scratches: x, Mathew Barzal (knee), Alexander Romanov (ACL), Matias Maccelli (LBI), Calum Ritchie (LBI), Ryan Pulock (UBI)

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Carolina HurricanesNew York IslandersJackson BlakeBrandon BussiLogan StankovenShayne Gostisbehere
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