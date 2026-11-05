Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 2:19 PM
Updated Nov 5, 2026 9:06 PM
The Hurricanes look to ignite a new winning streak at UBS Arena as they face an injury-plagued Islanders squad anchored by elite goaltending.
Carolina Hurricanes•New York Islanders•Jackson Blake•Brandon Bussi•Logan Stankoven•Shayne Gostisbehere
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