Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 52 (31-15-5)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 24
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet1, CITY
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators.
The Canes have points in four straight games, but are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Senators saw their five-game point streak snapped on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Ottawa has had some of the worst goaltending in the entire league this season, but they've brought in former Cane James Reimer to try and keep them afloat.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Fabian Zetterlund
Stephen Halliday - Lars Eller - Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot - Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Hunter Shepard
Injuries and Scratches: Kurtis MacDermid, Linus Ullmark (personal), David Perron (hernia)
