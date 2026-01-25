Logo
Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
10h
Canes seek victory against struggling Senators. Key matchups and projected lineups.

What - Game 52 (31-15-5)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 24
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet1, CITY

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column tonight as they take on the Ottawa Senators.

The Canes have points in four straight games, but are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Senators saw their five-game point streak snapped on Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Ottawa has had some of the worst goaltending in the entire league this season, but they've brought in former Cane James Reimer to try and keep them afloat.

Streaks

  • N/A

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is five goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is five assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 65-41-8-5 all-time against Ottawa and last season went 1-2-0.
  • Former Hurricanes netminder James Reimer (2019-21) signed a midseason deal with Ottawa just a week ago.
  • Sebastian Aho (8g, 23pts in 22gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 27pts in 23gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Senators.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 18-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.20 GAA
  • James Reimer: 1-1-1; 0.890 Sv%; 3.02 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (22) / Tim Stutzle (22)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (52) / Tim Stutzle (51)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.2% (13th)
  • Ottawa - 23.5% (8th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.7% (16th)
  • Ottawa - 71.7% (31st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Senators Projected Lineup

Drake Batherson - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Fabian Zetterlund
Stephen Halliday - Lars Eller - Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot - Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer
Hunter Shepard

Injuries and Scratches: Kurtis MacDermid, Linus Ullmark (personal), David Perron (hernia)

Game Day