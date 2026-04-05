Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Canes chase a fourth straight win against a desperate Senators squad. Get key matchups, projected lineups, and how to catch the action live.
What - Game 77 (49-21-6)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, April 5
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN5, RDS2
The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action tonight as they play the second half of a back-to-back in Ottawa.
The Canes are winners of three straight, most recently defeating the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday.
They've defeated Eastern Conference bubble teams in each game on the streak and so they'll see if they can go for four today.
Ottawa is losers of four of their last five games and they sit just one point outside of the playoff picture.
They're coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild last night and they'll be hoping for a better result against the Hurricanes.
Streaks
- Sebastian Aho (1g, 5a) has points in five straight games.
- Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 2a) has points in four straight games.
- Logan Stankoven (3g, 1a) has points in three straight games.
- Seth Jarvis (2g, 2a), K'Andre Miller (3a), Taylor Hall (3a) and Jackson Blake (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall is one goal away from 300 career goals.
- Sean Walker is one assist away from 100 career assists.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 2-0-0 against Ottawa this season, having won 4-1 and 4-3.
- Sebastian Aho (9g, 26pts in 24gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 29pts in 25gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Senators.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 14-13-5; 0.871 Sv%; 3.09 GAA
- James Reimer: 6-4-1; 0.883 Sv%; 2.42 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Tim Stutzle (32)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (78) / Tim Stutzle (77)
Power Play
- Carolina - 24.5% (5th)
- Ottawa - 22% (12th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.8% (12th)
- Ottawa - 74.9% (30th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Senators Projected Lineup
Fabian Zetterlund - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele - Lars Eller - Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Nikolas Matinpalo - Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson - Cameron Crotty
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Injuries and Scratches: Stephen Halliday, Thomas Chabot (arm), Dennis Gilbert (UBI), Nick Jensen (LBI), Tyler Kleven (UBI), Carter Yakemchuk (concussion)
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