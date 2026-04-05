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Carolina Hurricanes @ Ottawa Senators: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
12h
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Ryan Henkel
12h
Updated at Apr 5, 2026, 13:23
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Canes chase a fourth straight win against a desperate Senators squad. Get key matchups, projected lineups, and how to catch the action live.

What - Game 77 (49-21-6)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, April 5
Where - Canadian Tire Centre; Ottawa, ON
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN5, RDS2

Carolina wins 4-3 over New York

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action tonight as they play the second half of a back-to-back in Ottawa.

The Canes are winners of three straight, most recently defeating the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday.

They've defeated Eastern Conference bubble teams in each game on the streak and so they'll see if they can go for four today.

Ottawa is losers of four of their last five games and they sit just one point outside of the playoff picture. 

They're coming off of a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild last night and they'll be hoping for a better result against the Hurricanes.

Streaks

  • Sebastian Aho (1g, 5a) has points in five straight games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 2a) has points in four straight games.
  • Logan Stankoven (3g, 1a) has points in three straight games.
  • Seth Jarvis (2g, 2a), K'Andre Miller (3a), Taylor Hall (3a) and Jackson Blake (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is one goal away from 300 career goals.
  • Sean Walker is one assist away from 100 career assists.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 2-0-0 against Ottawa this season, having won 4-1 and 4-3.
  • Sebastian Aho (9g, 26pts in 24gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (12g, 29pts in 25gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Senators.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 14-13-5; 0.871 Sv%; 3.09 GAA
  • James Reimer: 6-4-1; 0.883 Sv%; 2.42 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Tim Stutzle (32)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (78) / Tim Stutzle (77)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 24.5% (5th)
  • Ottawa - 22% (12th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.8% (12th)
  • Ottawa - 74.9% (30th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Senators Projected Lineup

Fabian Zetterlund - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk - Dylan Cozens - Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Claude Giroux
Warren Foegele - Lars Eller - Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
Nikolas Matinpalo - Jordan Spence
Lassi Thomson - Cameron Crotty

James Reimer
Linus Ullmark

Injuries and Scratches: Stephen Halliday, Thomas Chabot (arm), Dennis Gilbert (UBI), Nick Jensen (LBI), Tyler Kleven (UBI), Carter Yakemchuk (concussion)

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Carolina HurricanesOttawa Senators
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