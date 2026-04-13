Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Canes battle desperate Flyers in penultimate game. Streaking Carolina faces a playoff-hungry Philadelphia.
What - Game 81 (52-22-6)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, April 13
Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP
The Carolina Hurricanes will play their penultimate game of the season tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Canes have won their last three games in a row, with the last two games featuring a rotation of seven separate players resting in each.
I wouldn't expect any different in Philly, but the question who sits remains to be seen.
Philadelphia enters tonight's game desperate for points as they look to move closer to a playoff berth.
The Flyers have won four of their last five games and are coming off of a 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
They're going to be a desperate team, so it will of course be another good test for Carolina.
Streaks
- Andrei Svechnikov (6g, 2a) has points in seven straight games and has scored in three straight.
- Logan Stankoven (7g, 2a) has points in six straight games and has scored in three straight.
- Sean Walker (2g, 4a) and Jackson Blake (1g, 6a) have points in five straight games.
- Jordan Martinook (3a), Nikolaj Ehlers (3a), William Carrier (3a), K'Andre Miller (2g) and Sebastian Aho (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Seth Jarvis is one goal (33), assist (35) and point (67) away from tying a career high in each category.
- K'Andre Miller is one goal shy of tying his career high (9).
- Alexander Nikishin is three points shy of matching the franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman (35).
- Eric Robinson is two goals shy of matching his career high (14)
Game Notes
- Carolina is 3-0-0 against Philadelphia this season.
- Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 35gp) and Taylor Hall (15g, 38pts in 37gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Flyers.
- Nicolas Deslauriers was traded from the Philadelphia Flyers at this year's trade deadline.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 30-6-1; 0.892 Sv%; 2.52 GAA
- Dan Vladar: 28-14-7; 0.905 Sv%; 2.44 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Owen Tippett (28)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (80) / Travis Konecny (68)
Power Play
- Carolina - 24.7% (5th)
- Philadelphia - 15.5% (32nd)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.6% (10th)
- Philadelphia - 77.6% (21st)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
*Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Skyler Brind'Amour, Charles Alexis Legault, Bradly Nadeau, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
*I'd expect all of the scratches to play tonight, I just don't know who will be sitting at this point.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Garnet Hathaway - Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Injuries and Scratches: Alex Bump, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Garrett Wilson, Rodrigo Abols (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin (UBI)
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