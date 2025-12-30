Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 39 (24-11-3)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 30
Where - PPG Paints Arena; Pittsburgh, PA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet
The Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game of 2025 tonight as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
The Canes, who are winners of two straight, are coming off of a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Monday, a came where they had to overcome two separate deficits to win.
The team was dealt more bad news on the injury front as it was revealed that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will have season-ending surgery, so it looks like Frederik Andersen is once again back to getting starts and the Canes are going to need him to really figure things out and fast.
Pittsburgh enters tonight's contest coming off of a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
The Penguins have been hot and cold all year, capable of scoring in bunches along with the league's third-best power play, but they've also gone through multiple dry spells and they haven't been strong whatsoever at preventing goals.
This one could very well be a high-scoring affair.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Eric Robinson
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Logan Stankoven
Alexander Nikishin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Mike Reilly - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Noah Philp, Gavin Bayreuther, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI)
Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha - Tommy Novak - Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty - Ben Kindel - Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak - Kris Letang
Ryan Shea - Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Injuries and Scratches: Harrison Brunicke, Connor Clifton, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Filip Hallander (leg), Caleb Jones (LBI), Evgeni Malkin (UBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.