Carolina Hurricanes @ San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 3 (2-0-0)
When - 10 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 14
Where - SAP Center; San Jose, CA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes kick off their season-long, six-game, two-week road trip tonight in San Jose as they take on an up and coming San Jose Sharks team.
The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers and have started the season 2-0-0. They are one of just three undefeated teams left standing in the NHL (Seattle and Dallas being the other two).
However, the team looks to be without top defenseman Jaccob Slavin and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for the foreseeable future as both are dealing with lower-body injuries.
The Sharks are coming off of a second straight overtime loss in games they led, having most recently lost 7-6 to the Anaheim Ducks.
The team added quite a few veteran pieces, but with still such a raw core, it'll take a bit of time before they're truly contenders.
Speaking of, 2025 second overall Michael Misa is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Hurricanes. He's one of five first-round picks from the last five years (and all within the top-11) who make up this young Sharks roster.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI)
William Eklund - Macklin Celebrini - Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner - Alex Wennberg - Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev - Michael Misa - Ty Dellandrea
Barclay Goodrow - Adam Gaudette - Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro - Dmitry Orlov
Nick Leddy - Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson - John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Injuries and Scratches: Collin Graf, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Vincent Desharnais
