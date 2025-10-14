Carolina Hurricanes @ San Jose Sharks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 3 (2-0-0)

When - 10 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 14

Where - SAP Center; San Jose, CA

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes kick off their season-long, six-game, two-week road trip tonight in San Jose as they take on an up and coming San Jose Sharks team.

The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers and have started the season 2-0-0. They are one of just three undefeated teams left standing in the NHL (Seattle and Dallas being the other two).

However, the team looks to be without top defenseman Jaccob Slavin and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for the foreseeable future as both are dealing with lower-body injuries.

The Sharks are coming off of a second straight overtime loss in games they led, having most recently lost 7-6 to the Anaheim Ducks.

The team added quite a few veteran pieces, but with still such a raw core, it'll take a bit of time before they're truly contenders.

Speaking of, 2025 second overall Michael Misa is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Hurricanes. He's one of five first-round picks from the last five years (and all within the top-11) who make up this young Sharks roster.

Streaks

Seth Jarvis (3g) has game-winning goals in back-to-back games, the first player in franchise history to start a season with a game-winner in each of the team's first two games.

(3g) has game-winning goals in back-to-back games, the first player in franchise history to start a season with a game-winner in each of the team's first two games. Taylor Hall (2g, 1a) has goals in back-to-back games.

(2g, 1a) has goals in back-to-back games. Sebastian Aho (3a), Shayne Gostisbehere (3a), Alexander Nikishin (2a), Jackson Blake (2a), Jordan Martinook (2a) and Eric Robinson (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Staal is one goal shy of 300 career goals. Staal will also play in his 900th game as a Hurricane tonight.

is one goal shy of 300 career goals. will also play in his 900th game as a Hurricane tonight. Seth Jarvis is one goals shy of 100 career goals.

is one goals shy of 100 career goals. K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.

is four assists away from 100 career assists. Sean Walker is three games away from playing in 400 career games.

is three games away from playing in 400 career games. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.

is five points shy of 200 career points. Shayne Gostisbehere is five games away from 100 career games as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

The Sharks have a trio of former Canes on the roster including: Jeff Skinner (2010-2018), Alex Nedeljkovic (2016-2021) and Dmitry Orlov (2023-25)

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky was also on the coaching staff of the Canes' AHL affiliates from 2018-2022 (assistant coach and eventual head coach), winning two Calder Cups in that span.

Carolina holds an all-time record of 28-20-0-2 against San Jose, including going 2-0-0 last season. In fact, the Hurricanes have won each of their last seven games against the Sharks, dating back to 2022.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 2-0-0; 0.867 Sv%; 2.89 GAA

Alex Nedeljkovic: 0-0-`1; 0.871 Sv%; 3.91 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (3) / Jeff Skinner (2)

Points - Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Taylor Hall & Shayne Gostisbehere (3) / Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith & Dmitry Orlov (3)

Power Play

Carolina - 12.5% (1/8)

San Jose - 37.5% (3/8)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80% (4/5)

San Jose - 62.5% (5/8)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI)

Sharks Projected Lineup

William Eklund - Macklin Celebrini - Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner - Alex Wennberg - Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev - Michael Misa - Ty Dellandrea

Barclay Goodrow - Adam Gaudette - Ryan Reaves



Mario Ferraro - Dmitry Orlov

Nick Leddy - Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson - John Klingberg



Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov



Injuries and Scratches: Collin Graf, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Vincent Desharnais

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.