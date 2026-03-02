Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Powered by Roundtable
Carolina Hurricanes @ Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch cover image

Carolina Hurricanes @ Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
2h
Partner
192Members·2,355Posts
RyanHenkel@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Hurricanes ride a 12-game point streak against playoff-chasing Kraken. Lineups, goalies, and trade deadline stakes set the stage.

What - Game 60 (38-15-6)
When - 10 p.m., Monday, March 2
Where - Climate Pledge Arena; Seattle, WA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will begin a four-game road trip tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken.

The Hurricanes are currently on a 12-game point streak, most recently defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Saturday.

This will be the final stretch of games for Carolina before the Friday trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see how these games play out.

Seattle enters tonight's game coming off of a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken very much remain in the playoff race out West, but with a team that has struggled to consistently score at 5v5, it's no guarantee that they can hold onto a spot.

Streaks

  • Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
  • Taylor Hall (2g, 3a) and Sebastian Aho (2g) have goals in back-to-back games.
  • Seth Jarvis (1g, 2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals shy of 300 career goals scored.
  • Jalen Chatfield is three games away from 300 games played as a Hurricane.
  • Jordan Staal is four assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Seattle this season, having won 3-2 on Jan. 10 in Raleigh.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 8pts in 8gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Kraken.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 24-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.23 GAA
  • Philipp Grubauer: 11-7-3; 0.914 Sv%; 2.50 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Jordan Eberle (22)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (59) / Jordan Eberle (41)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22% (13th)
  • Seattle - 22.4% (12th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.4% (11th)
  • Seattle - 71.8% (31st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Kraken Projected Lineup

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton - Shane Wright - Kaapo Kakko
Ben Meyers - Frederik Gaudreau - Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak - Brandon Montour
Cale Fleury - Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord

Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura, Ryan Winterton, Ryan Lindgren (undisclosed)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

Carolina Hurricanes
Game Day