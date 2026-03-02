Carolina Hurricanes @ Seattle Kraken: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 60 (38-15-6)
When - 10 p.m., Monday, March 2
Where - Climate Pledge Arena; Seattle, WA
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will begin a four-game road trip tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken.
The Hurricanes are currently on a 12-game point streak, most recently defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Saturday.
This will be the final stretch of games for Carolina before the Friday trade deadline, so it will be interesting to see how these games play out.
Seattle enters tonight's game coming off of a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
The Kraken very much remain in the playoff race out West, but with a team that has struggled to consistently score at 5v5, it's no guarantee that they can hold onto a spot.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton - Shane Wright - Kaapo Kakko
Ben Meyers - Frederik Gaudreau - Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak - Brandon Montour
Cale Fleury - Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura, Ryan Winterton, Ryan Lindgren (undisclosed)
