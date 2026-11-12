Carolina Hurricanes @ Seattle Kraken NHL Global Series: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes
297 Members•2,932 Posts
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 3:16 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 3:16 AM
Helsinki hosts a clash of styles as the surging Hurricanes look to best Seattle in an international showdown.
What - Game 20 (14-3-2)
When - 12 p.m. EST, Thursday, Nov. 12
Where - Veikkaus Arena; Helsinki, Finland
How to Watch - NHL Network, Sportsnet+, Hurricanes Hockey Network
The Carolina Hurricanes have gone global and will take on the Seattle Kraken today in Game 1 of the NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland.
The Hurricanes have been in town since Monday afternoon and are ready to hit the ice for a game.
Carolina enters the Global Series winners of six of their last seven games and having won back-to-back games.
Related stories
The Hurricanes are getting production up and down the lineup and have simply just overwhelmed teams with their superior depth and they're near to being back to full health too.
Seattle enters on a two-game point streak, but having won just twice in their last five games.
The Kraken have been in the middle of the pack both in terms of scoring goals and preventing them, although they have some young players who are really starting to come into their own.
However, goaltending and penalty kill has been an area of weakness for Seattle and could definitely be something the Hurricanes can take advantage of.
Streaks
- Jackson Blake (4g, 7a) has points in nine straight games, a career high.
- Logan Stankoven (3g, 4a) has points in five straight games.
- Sebastian Aho (1g, 4a), Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 1a), William Carrier (1g, 3a), Jordan Martinook (2g, 1a), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (1g, 2a) and K'Andre Miller (2a) all have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall will play in his 1,000th career game on Thursday.
- Mark Jankowski is three games away from 500 career games played.
- Sean Walker is five games away from 500 career games played.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 6-4-0 all-time against Seattle and last season went 1-1-0.
- The Hurricanes have three Finnish players who are in line to play their first ever NHL game in their home country in Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Juuso Valimaki.
- The Kraken also have three Finns in Kaapo Kakko, Jani Nyman and Ville Ottavainen.
- This is the second time Carolina has played outside of North America, also having played in Helsinki back in 2010, winning both games that year against the Minnesota Wild.
- In total, six members of the Hurricanes roster have played outside of North America before: Shayne Gostisbehere, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jordan Staal, Logan Stankoven, Eric Robinson and Taylor Hall.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Pyotr Kochetkov: 11-1-0; 0.920 Sv%; 1.67 GAA
- Joey Daccord: 4-3-0; 0.881 Sv%; 3.83 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (11) / Freddy Gaudreau (7)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Berkly Catton (14)
Power Play
- Carolina - 22.2% (14th)
- Seattle - 22.6% (12th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 85% (7th)
- Seattle - 65.1% (31st)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - William Carrier
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Alexander Nikishin, Mike Reilly, Nicolas Deslauriers, Jordan Staal (IR, calf muscle tear)
Kraken Projected Lineup
Bobby McMann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman - Chandler Stephenson - Mackie Samoskevich
Kaapo Kakko - Berkly Catton - Matthew Wood
Ben Meyers - Frederik Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Ville Ottavainen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Injuries and Scratches: Cale Fleury, Curtis Douglas (UBI), Ryan Lindgren (UBI), Jared McCann (LBI), Jacob Melanson (chest)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy