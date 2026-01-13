Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina is 36-44-5-6 all-time against St. Louis and last season went 1-1-0 against them.

Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 13pts in 11gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Blues.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour was drafted ninth overall by St. Louis un the 1988 draft. He would appear in 157 games for the club before eventually being traded to Philadelphia.