Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Updated at Jan 13, 2026, 16:09
Hurricanes battle Blues in back-to-back clash. See projected lineups and key matchups as Carolina aims to extend their point streak.

What - Game 47 (28-14-4)
When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 13
Where - Enterprise Center; St. Louis, MO
How to Watch - ESPN+, HULU

The Carolina Hurricanes are right back at it tonight as they take on the St. Louis Blues for their second game in as many nights.

Carolina is coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a game that saw them fight back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period alone to take a point.

The Hurricanes now have points in five straight contests.

St. Louis enters tonight's contest on a three-game skid, having most recently lost 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blues have not had a good season, currently sitting as the third worst team in the league.

Their goaltending has struggled and they really aren't getting much production from the lineup outside of a few key guys.

But evert game in the NHL is a tough one, so the Hurricanes have to be sure to still bring their A-game.

Streaks

  • Seth Jarvis (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Andrei Svechnikov is one point shy of 400 career points.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 36-44-5-6 all-time against St. Louis and last season went 1-1-0 against them.
  • Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 13pts in 11gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Blues.
  • Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour was drafted ninth overall by St. Louis un the 1988 draft. He would appear in 157 games for the club before eventually being traded to Philadelphia.
  • Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was drafted in the second round of the 2010 draft by Carolina. He appeared in 559 games with the franchise from 2011-2019. He holds the record for most goals by a blueliner in franchise history (85).

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 16-2-1; 0.904 Sv%; 2.28 GAA
  • Joel Hofer: 9-9-2; 0.897 Sv%; 2.94 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (21) / Robert Thomas, Jake Neighbours &amp; Justin Faulk (11)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (45) / Robert Thomas (33)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 20% (16th)
  • St. Louis - 16.7% (25th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.1% (19th)
  • St. Louis - 76.5% (28th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Blues Projected Lineup

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Injuries and Scratches: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Nick Bjugstad (UBI), Dylan Holloway (ankle), Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (ankle)

