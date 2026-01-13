Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 47 (28-14-4)
When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 13
Where - Enterprise Center; St. Louis, MO
How to Watch - ESPN+, HULU
The Carolina Hurricanes are right back at it tonight as they take on the St. Louis Blues for their second game in as many nights.
Carolina is coming off of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a game that saw them fight back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period alone to take a point.
The Hurricanes now have points in five straight contests.
St. Louis enters tonight's contest on a three-game skid, having most recently lost 4-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Blues have not had a good season, currently sitting as the third worst team in the league.
Their goaltending has struggled and they really aren't getting much production from the lineup outside of a few key guys.
But evert game in the NHL is a tough one, so the Hurricanes have to be sure to still bring their A-game.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Nikolaj Ehlers
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich - Brayden Schenn - Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Injuries and Scratches: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Nick Bjugstad (UBI), Dylan Holloway (ankle), Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (ankle)
