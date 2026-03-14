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Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
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Hurricanes battle Lightning's potent offense tonight. Can Carolina overcome recent struggles and tame Kucherov and Vasilevskiy?

What - Game 66 (41-18-6)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14
Where - Benchmark International Arena; Tampa Bay, FL
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back on track tonight as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Carolina is coming off of a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, a game which they controlled almost every facet of, but just couldn't find enough finish.

It was a frustrating loss for the team and one would expect them to have a better outing, albeit they'll have to really show up against one of the East's best in the Lightning.

Tampa Bay  is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings and although they dropped out of the top spot in the Atlantic due to the red hot Buffalo Sabres, they're still a handful.

Nikita Kucherov is third in the league in points so far this season and Vasilevskiy looks to be back in form as one of the NHL's best goaltenders.

Streaks

  • Mark Jankowski (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Rod Brind'Amour will coach his 600th game tonight in Tampa Bay.
  • Taylor Hall is two goals shy of 300 career goals.
  • Sebastian Aho is three points shy of 700 career points.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-1-0 against Tampa this season, having lost 6-4 and won 5-4.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 10-11-5; 0.872 Sv%; 3.18 GAA
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy: 30-11-3; 0.914 Sv%; 2.29 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (28) / Nikita Kucherov (34
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (66) / Nikita Kucherov (106)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 22.2% (11th)
  • Tampa Bay - 22.2% (11th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.6% (14th)
  • Tampa Bay - 81.5% (8th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Lightning Projected Lineup

Gage Concalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - J.J. Moser
Declan Carlile - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Injuries and Scratches: Scott Sabourin, Conor Geekie, Max Crozier (abdomen), Domincic James (leg), Emil Lilleberg (face)

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