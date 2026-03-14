Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 66 (41-18-6)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14
Where - Benchmark International Arena; Tampa Bay, FL
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back on track tonight as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Carolina is coming off of a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues, a game which they controlled almost every facet of, but just couldn't find enough finish.
It was a frustrating loss for the team and one would expect them to have a better outing, albeit they'll have to really show up against one of the East's best in the Lightning.
Tampa Bay is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings and although they dropped out of the top spot in the Atlantic due to the red hot Buffalo Sabres, they're still a handful.
Nikita Kucherov is third in the league in points so far this season and Vasilevskiy looks to be back in form as one of the NHL's best goaltenders.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Gage Concalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - J.J. Moser
Declan Carlile - Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries and Scratches: Scott Sabourin, Conor Geekie, Max Crozier (abdomen), Domincic James (leg), Emil Lilleberg (face)
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