Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis (24) handles the puck in the second period at Benchmark International Arena.
Nov 25, 2026 3:51 PM
The NHL’s top-scoring offense meets an Eastern Conference powerhouse as the surging Hurricanes carry a seven-game point streak into Tampa Bay for a high-stakes Thanksgiving Eve showdown.
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