    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Wathc

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 20, 2025, 15:22
    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 20, 2025, 15:22
    Updated at: Dec 20, 2025, 15:22

    Hurricanes battle Lightning in Tampa. Injuries plague both sides as streaks hang in the balance. Puck drop at 7 PM.

    What - Game 35 (22-9-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20
    Where - Benchmark International Arena; Tampa Bay, FL
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, The Spot 

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in Tampa Bay tonight as they take on the Lightning.

    The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, a game they led 3-0 at one point.

    Carolina will also be dealing with the loss of Seth Jarvis, who was injured in the loss.

    Tampa Bay is on a three-game skid currently, most recently losing 2-1 to the LA Kings on Thursday.

    The Lightning are also dealing with a plethora of injuries, including to their top goal scorer and point scorer.

    Streaks

    • Sebastian Aho (4g, 1a), Andre Svechnikov (4a) and Seth Jarvis (1g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career point.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 64-61-10-12 all-time against Tampa.
    • Jake Guentzel (2024) is the lone Canes connection on Tampa Bay's roster.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 6-1-0; 0.913 Sv%; 1.95 GAA
    • Andrei Vasilevskiy: 11-7-2; 0.917 Sv%; 2.30 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Brandon Hagel (18)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (31) / Nikita Kucherov (42)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 16% (24th)
    • Tampa Bay - 17.4% (22nd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 81.1% (16th)
    • Tampa Bay - 85.2% (3rd)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Eric Robinson
    Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

    Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker
    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
    Mike Reilly

    Pyotr Kochetkov
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Jordan Martinook (LBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI)

    Lightning Projected Lineup

    Oliver Bjorkstrand - Brayden Point - Gage Convalves

    Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

    Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

    Curtis Douglas - Dominic James

    J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

    Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

    Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

    Andrei Vasilevskiy

    Jonas Johansson

    Injuries and Scratches: Erik Cernak, Emil Lilleberg, Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.