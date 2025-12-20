Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Wathc

What - Game 35 (22-9-3)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20
Where - Benchmark International Arena; Tampa Bay, FL
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, The Spot
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in Tampa Bay tonight as they take on the Lightning.
The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, a game they led 3-0 at one point.
Carolina will also be dealing with the loss of Seth Jarvis, who was injured in the loss.
Tampa Bay is on a three-game skid currently, most recently losing 2-1 to the LA Kings on Thursday.
The Lightning are also dealing with a plethora of injuries, including to their top goal scorer and point scorer.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Eric Robinson
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Jordan Martinook (LBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI)
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Brayden Point - Gage Convalves
Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries and Scratches: Erik Cernak, Emil Lilleberg, Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.