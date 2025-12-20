Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Wathc

What - Game 35 (22-9-3)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20

Where - Benchmark International Arena; Tampa Bay, FL

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, The Spot

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back in Tampa Bay tonight as they take on the Lightning.

The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, a game they led 3-0 at one point.

Carolina will also be dealing with the loss of Seth Jarvis, who was injured in the loss.

Tampa Bay is on a three-game skid currently, most recently losing 2-1 to the LA Kings on Thursday.

The Lightning are also dealing with a plethora of injuries, including to their top goal scorer and point scorer.

Streaks

Sebastian Aho (4g, 1a), Andre Svechnikov (4a) and Seth Jarvis (1g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jordan Martinook is one goal away from 100 career goals.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career point.

Game Notes

Carolina is 64-61-10-12 all-time against Tampa.

Jake Guentzel (2024) is the lone Canes connection on Tampa Bay's roster.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 6-1-0; 0.913 Sv%; 1.95 GAA

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 11-7-2; 0.917 Sv%; 2.30 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Brandon Hagel (18)

Points - Sebastian Aho (31) / Nikita Kucherov (42)

Power Play

Carolina - 16% (24th)

Tampa Bay - 17.4% (22nd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 81.1% (16th)

Tampa Bay - 85.2% (3rd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Eric Robinson

Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi



Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly



Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Jordan Martinook (LBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI)

Lightning Projected Lineup

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Brayden Point - Gage Convalves

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Pontus Holmberg - Yanni Gourde - Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson



Injuries and Scratches: Erik Cernak, Emil Lilleberg, Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov

