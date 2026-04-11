Carolina Hurricanes @ Utah Mammoth: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Playoff-bound Hurricanes face the Mammoth as both teams assess lineup choices, with key players potentially resting. Find out who's in and how to watch this late-season clash.
What - Game 80 (51-22-6)
When - 5 p.m., Saturday, April 11
Where - Delta Center; Salt Lake City, UT
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Utah16
The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season ending road trip with a stop in Utah to take on the Mammoth.
The Canes have pretty much locked in their playoff position and have since started to rest a good portion of starters.
Carolina may very well continue that practice on Saturday, but without a morning skate, we'll have to wait and see.
The Mammoth clinched a playoff berth too, securing their spot in the postseason on Thursday.
Utah currently sits in WC1 and really can't move much beyond that, so it will be interesting to see too how they look for Saturday's game.
Streaks
- Logan Stankoven (7g, 2a) has points in six straight games and goals in three straight.
- Taylor Hall (3g, 5a) has points in five straight games and goals in three straight.
- Jackson Blake (1g, 6a) has points in five straight games.
- Sean Walker (1g, 4a) has points in four straight games.
- K'Andre Miller (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
- Alexander Nikishin (2a) and William Carrier (1g, 3a) have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Seth Jarvis is one goal (33), assist (35) and point (67) away from tying a career high in each category.
- K'Andre Miller is one goal shy of tying his career high (9).
- Alexander Nikishin is three points shy of matching the franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman (35).
- Eric Robinson is two goals shy of matching his career high (14)
- Jordan Staal is one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal milestone.
- Sean Walker matches his career high in points (30) Thursday night in Chicago.
- Nicolas Deslauriers registered his first point as a Hurricane on Thursday.
- Logan Stankoven reached both the 20-goal and 40-point milestone on Thursday.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 1-0-0 against Utah this season, having won 5-4 on Jan. 29 in Raleigh.
- Seth Jarvis (2g, 5pts in 2gp), Sebastian Aho (2g, 5pts in 3gp), Andrei Svechnikov (2g, 5pts in 3gp) and Nikolaj Ehlers (1g, 6pts in 4gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Mammoth.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 30-6-1; 0.892 Sv%; 2.52 GAA
- Karel Vejmelka: 37-19-3; 0.898 Sv%; 2.71 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Dylan Guenther (39)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (79) / Clayton Keller (83)
Power Play
- Carolina - 24.6% (6th)
- Utah - 19.8% (20th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.6% (11th)
- Utah - 78.4% (18th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Bradly Nadeau
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Nicolas Deslauriers
Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Shayne Gostisbehere
Sean Walker - Alexander Nikishin
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Mammoth Projected Lineup
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka - Alex Kerfoot - Michael Carcone
Liam O'Brien - Kevin Stenlund - Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev - MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Injuries and Scratches: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dimitri Simashev, Barrett Hayton (UBI), Jack McBain (LBI)
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