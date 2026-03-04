Logo
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
43m
Hurricanes aim to rebound against struggling Canucks. Key matchups and projected lineups revealed for tonight's showdown.

What - Game 61 (38-16-6)
When - 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 4
Where - Rogers Arena; Vancouver, BC, Canada
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pacific, TVAS

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip as they take on the Vancouver Canucks tonight.

Carolina is coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, but have a good chance to turn things back around against the league's worst team.

The Canucks have struggled to both score goals and prevent them all season long and things just continue to get worse for them.

Vancouver is losers of their last six games and haven't won since January.

Streaks

  • Sean Walker (2a) has assists in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Vancouver this season, having won 4-3 in overtime Nov. 14 in Raleigh.
  • Sebastian Aho (10g, 16pts in 16gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (6g, 11pts in 11gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against the Canucks.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 24-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.23 GAA
  • Kevin Lankinen: 7-20-4; 0.874 Sv%; 3.69 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Drew O'Connor (14)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (59) / Elias Pettersson (35)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.9% (13th)
  • Vancouver - 17.7% (24th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.7% (10th)
  • Vancouver - 70.6% (32nd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Canucks Projected Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Liam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane - David Kampf - Jake DeBrusk

Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander
Zeev Buium - Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo

Injuries and Scratches: Nils Aman, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson, Thatcher Demko (hip), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), P.O. Joseph (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (face)

