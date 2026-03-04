Carolina Hurricanes @ Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 61 (38-16-6)\nWhen - 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 4\nWhere - Rogers Arena; Vancouver, BC, Canada\nHow to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet Pacific, TVAS\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nThe Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip as they take on the Vancouver\nCanucks tonight.\n\nCarolina is coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken, but have a good\nchance to turn things back around against the league's worst team.\n\nThe Canucks have struggled to both score goals and prevent them all season long\nand things just continue to get worse for them.\n\nVancouver is losers of their last six games and haven't won since January.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nSTREAKS\n\n * Sean Walker (2a) has assists in back-to-back games.\n\n\nMILESTONE WATCH\n\n * Taylor Hall is two goals away from 300 career goals.\n\n\nGAME NOTES\n\n * Carolina is 1-0-0 against Vancouver this season, having won 4-3 in overtime\n Nov. 14 in Raleigh.\n * Sebastian Aho (10g, 16pts in 16gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (6g, 11pts in 11gp)\n are point-per-game players for their careers against the Canucks.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nKEY MATCHUPS\n\n\nPROJECTED STARTING GOALIES\n\n * Brandon Bussi: 24-3-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.23 GAA\n * Kevin Lankinen: 7-20-4; 0.874 Sv%; 3.69 GAA\n\n\nLEADING SCORERS\n\n * Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Drew O'Connor (14)\n * Points - Sebastian Aho (59) / Elias Pettersson (35)\n\n\nPOWER PLAY\n\n * Carolina - 21.9% (13th)\n * Vancouver - 17.7% (24th)\n\n\nPENALTY KILL\n\n * Carolina - 80.7% (10th)\n * Vancouver - 70.6% (32nd)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nHURRICANES PROJECTED LINEUP\n\nAndrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis\nTaylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake\nNikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook\nWilliam Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson\n\nJaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield\nK'Andre Miller - Sean Walker\nShayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin\n\nBrandon Bussi\nFrederik Andersen\n\nInjuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\n\nCANUCKS PROJECTED LINEUP\n\nNils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland\nLiam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser\nDrew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson\nEvander Kane - David Kampf - Jake DeBrusk\n\nElias Pettersson - Filip Hronek\nMarcus Pettersson - Tom Willander\nZeev Buium - Victor Mancini\n\nKevin Lankinen\nNikita Tolopilo\n\nInjuries and Scratches: Nils Aman, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson, Thatcher Demko (hip),\nDerek Forbort (undisclosed), P.O. Joseph (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (face)\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nStay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis,\nbreaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwmeDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen]\nto never miss a story.