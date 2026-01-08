Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 44 (26-14-3)

When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 8

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Victory+, KCOP-13

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to sweep the season series with the Anaheim Ducks tonight as they go for a third win in a row.

Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars, a game where they got leading goal scorer Seth Jarvis back into the lineup.

While star defenseman Jaccob Slavin is nearing a return, he is still not quite ready to play yet.

Anaheim comes to town losers of their last seven games in a row.

Things have gotten shaky for the Ducks, who had a really strong start to the year, as they've been allowing quite a lot of goals.

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 5a) has points in four straight games.

(3g, 5a) has points in four straight games. Logan Stankoven (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games.

Milestone Watch

Jalen Chatfield will play in his 300 career game tonight.

will play in his 300 career game tonight. Andrei Svechnikov is one point away from 400 career points.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Anaheim this season, winning 4-1 Oct. 16 in California.

Seth Jarvis (5g, 11pts in 9gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Ducks.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-10-2; 0.867 Sv%; 3.43 GAA

Ville Husso: 5-3-1; 0.884 Sv%; 3.25 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (20) / Cutter Gauthier (20)

Points - Sebastian Aho (43) / Leo Carlsson (42)

Power Play

Carolina - 19.7% (17th)

Anaheim - 17.6% (23rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.5% (19th)

Anaheim - 76.6% (28th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Ducks Projected Lineup

Mikael Granlund - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome

Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins



Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson



Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal



Injuries and Scratches: Ian Moore, Frank Vatrano (shoulder), Troy Terry (UBI), Petr Mrazek (LBI)

