    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 8, 2026, 21:57
    Updated at: Jan 8, 2026, 21:57

    Hurricanes aim to extend winning streak against struggling Ducks. Key players return as Anaheim battles defensive woes.

    What - Game 44 (26-14-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 8
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Victory+, KCOP-13

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to sweep the season series with the Anaheim Ducks tonight as they go for a third win in a row.

    Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars, a game where they got leading goal scorer Seth Jarvis back into the lineup.

    While star defenseman Jaccob Slavin is nearing a return, he is still not quite ready to play yet.

    Anaheim comes to town losers of their last seven games in a row.

    Things have gotten shaky for the Ducks, who had a really strong start to the year, as they've been allowing quite a lot of goals.

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 5a) has points in four straight games.
    • Logan Stankoven (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jalen Chatfield will play in his 300 career game tonight.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is one point away from 400 career points.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Anaheim this season, winning 4-1 Oct. 16 in California.
    • Seth Jarvis (5g, 11pts in 9gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Ducks.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-10-2; 0.867 Sv%; 3.43 GAA
    • Ville Husso: 5-3-1; 0.884 Sv%; 3.25 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (20) / Cutter Gauthier (20)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (43) / Leo Carlsson (42)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 19.7% (17th)
    • Anaheim - 17.6% (23rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.5% (19th)
    • Anaheim - 76.6% (28th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
    William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

    Ducks Projected Lineup

    Mikael Granlund - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke
    Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
    Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
    Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins

    Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba
    Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas
    Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson

    Ville Husso
    Lukas Dostal

    Injuries and Scratches: Ian Moore, Frank Vatrano (shoulder), Troy Terry (UBI), Petr Mrazek (LBI)

