Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 44 (26-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 8
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Victory+, KCOP-13
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to sweep the season series with the Anaheim Ducks tonight as they go for a third win in a row.
Carolina is coming off of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars, a game where they got leading goal scorer Seth Jarvis back into the lineup.
While star defenseman Jaccob Slavin is nearing a return, he is still not quite ready to play yet.
Anaheim comes to town losers of their last seven games in a row.
Things have gotten shaky for the Ducks, who had a really strong start to the year, as they've been allowing quite a lot of goals.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Noah Philp (concussion), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Mikael Granlund - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Ryan Strome
Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Injuries and Scratches: Ian Moore, Frank Vatrano (shoulder), Troy Terry (UBI), Petr Mrazek (LBI)
