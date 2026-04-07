Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Can Carolina clinch the division? A physical Bruins squad will bring a strong test to Lenovo Center.
What - Game 78 (49-22-6)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 7
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NESN
The Carolina Hurricanes will close out the home portion of their 2025-26 regular season as they host the Boston Bruins.
Carolina, who lost their last game 6-3 in Ottawa, has locked up a playoff position, but still need just one single point to lock up the Metropolitan Division too.
Boston, who currently sit in the top wild card spot in the East, are also nearing clinching and so while they may not be as desperate as some of the other teams the Canes have faced, they're still looking to get over the finish line.
It won't be an easy game on Tuesday, as on top of the Bruins being in the top-10 in scoring this season, they are also fourth in the league in hits and are second in penalty minutes.
It's a team with a lot of bite throughout the lineup and of course one of the NHL's best wingers in David Pastrnak.
It should be another good test for the Hurricanes as we get closer and closer to playoff action.
Streaks
- Andrei Svechnikov (4g, 2a) has points in five straight games
- Logan Stankoven (4g, 1a) has points in four straight games
- Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) and Taylor Hall (1g, 3a) have points in three straight games
- Sean Walker (2a) has points in back-to-back games
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall scored his 300th career goal Sunday night in Ottawa.
- Sean Walker also picked up his 100th career assist in that game as well.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 1-1-0 against Boston this season, having lost 2-1 on Nov. 1 and winning 3-1 on Nov. 17, both games being on the road.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 29-6-1; 0.895 Sv%; 2.46 GAA
- Jeremy Swayman: 30-17-4; 0.908 Sv%; 2.70 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (32) / Morgan Geekie (34)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (78) / David Pastrnak (97)
Power Play
- Carolina - 24.7% (5th)
- Boston - 23.7% (9th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.1% (12th)
- Boston - 76.6% (26th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Bruins Projected Lineup
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Injuries and Scratches: Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Michael Eyssimont, Alex Steeves
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