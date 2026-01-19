Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 50 (30-15-4)
When - 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 19
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three straight wins as they host the red hot Buffalo Sabres in an afternoon matinee in Raleigh.
The Canes are coming off of big back-to-back wins over the weekend, beating the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils by a combined score of 13-2.
Buffalo is coming off of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota, but have points in three straight.
After a tough start, the Sabres are starting to round a corner and are back in the playoff picture, with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Konsta Helenius - Noah Ostlund - Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colton Ellis
Injuries and Scratches: Justin Danforth (LBI), Josh Dunne (MBI), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Alex Lyon (LBI), Josh Norris (ribs), Conor Timmins (leg)
