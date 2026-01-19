Logo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Canes aim for a third straight win against a surging Sabres squad. See full lineups and how to catch this thrilling matchup.

What - Game 50 (30-15-4)
When - 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 19
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it three straight wins as they host the red hot Buffalo Sabres in an afternoon matinee in Raleigh.

The Canes are coming off of big back-to-back wins over the weekend, beating the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils by a combined score of 13-2.

Buffalo is coming off of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota, but have points in three straight.

After a tough start, the Sabres are starting to round a corner and are back in the playoff picture, with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.

Streaks

  • Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 2a), Sebastian Aho (5a), Jackson Blake (1g, 2a) and Seth Jarvis (3a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is five goals away from 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is five assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-1-0 against Buffalo this season, but hold a 18-5-1 record over the two teams' last 24 meetings.
  • The Hurricanes have beaten the Sabres in 12 straight games when they've played in Raleigh, a record dating all the way back to 2016. On the flipside, the Canes haven't won in Buffalo since 2023, five straight losses.
  • Sebastian Aho (17g, 31pts in 24gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (3g, 16pts in 16gp) are point-per-game players for their career against the Sabres.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Brandon Bussi: 17-3-1; 0.905 Sv%; 2.25 GAA
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 10-6-2; 0.901 Sv%; 2.72 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (21) / Tage Thompson (25)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (50) / Tage Thompson (50)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.5% (13th)
  • Buffalo - 19.6% (20th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.4% (17th)
  • Buffalo - 83.1% (6th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), William Carrier (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Sabres Projected Lineup

Zach Benson - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn
Konsta Helenius - Noah Ostlund - Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs - Tyson Kozak - Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram - Owen Power
Zach Metsa - Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colton Ellis

Injuries and Scratches: Justin Danforth (LBI), Josh Dunne (MBI), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Alex Lyon (LBI), Josh Norris (ribs), Conor Timmins (leg)

Game Day