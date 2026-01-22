Logo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Ryan Henkel
5h
Canes aim for fourth straight win at home against a surging Blackhawks squad featuring Bedard's brilliance. Tune in for exciting hockey action.

What - Game 51 (31-15-4)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 22
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - ESPN+, HULU, Sportsnet1

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to earn a fourth straight win and their sixth consecutive one at home when they host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.

The Canes are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, however, they did lose winger Eric Robinson to injury in that game.

Chicago (20-22-7) snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 2-0.

It's been another tough season for the young Blackhawks, but a lot of their players are continuing to take steps forward, like Connor Bedard who is well north of a point-per-game pace.

Add in some solid goaltending support by Spencer Knight and strong special teams play and Chicago is a team that can give anyone trouble on any given night.

Streaks

  • Andrei Svechnikov (5g, 2a) has goals in three-straight games.
  • Sebastian Aho (7a) and Seth Jarvis (1g, 3a) have points in three straight games.
  • Sean Walker (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is five goals away from 300 career NHL goals
  • Jordan Staal is five assists away from 300 assists for the Hurricanes

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 49-35-7-4 all-time against Chicago, including going 2-0-0 last season.
  • The Canes are also 18-2-1 in the last 21 meetings between the two teams, including each of the last eight.
  • Hurricanes winger Taylor Hall played in 56 games for the Blackhawks (2023-25).
  • Taylor Hall (13g, 33pts in 27gp), Seth Jarvis (5g, 7pts in 7gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (11g, 21pts in 20gp) are all point-per-game players for their careers against the Blackhawks.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 7-10-3; 0.869 Sv%; 3.25 GAA
  • Spencer Knight: 14-13-6; 0.913 Sv%; 2.53 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (22) / Tyler Bertuzzi (24)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (52) / Connor Bedard (48)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.9% (12th)
  • Chicago - 21.6% (13th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 79.6% (16th)
  • Chicago - 84.6% (2nd)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Blackhawks Projected Lineup

Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Nick Lardis

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Injuries and Scratches: Colton Dach, Sam Lafferty, Teuvo Teravainen (UBI)

