Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 51 (31-15-4)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 22
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - ESPN+, HULU, Sportsnet1
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to earn a fourth straight win and their sixth consecutive one at home when they host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight.
The Canes are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, however, they did lose winger Eric Robinson to injury in that game.
Chicago (20-22-7) snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, defeating the Winnipeg Jets 2-0.
It's been another tough season for the young Blackhawks, but a lot of their players are continuing to take steps forward, like Connor Bedard who is well north of a point-per-game pace.
Add in some solid goaltending support by Spencer Knight and strong special teams play and Chicago is a team that can give anyone trouble on any given night.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Eric Robinson (UBI), Shayne Gostisbehere (LBI), Noah Philp (concussion), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert - Oliver Moore - Nick Lardis
Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Injuries and Scratches: Colton Dach, Sam Lafferty, Teuvo Teravainen (UBI)
