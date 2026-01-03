Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 41 (24-13-3)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Altitude

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tall task in front of them as they host the league leading Colorado Avalanche tonight at Lenovo Center.

The Canes are coming off of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and they've now lost twice in a row.

The team has struggled to defend as of late, with multiple turnovers and poor reads leading to a plethora of goals against and if that continues, tonight might get really ugly.

The Avalanche enter tonight's contest on a nine-game winning streak and in fact, have only lost twice in regulation all season.

Leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon paces all players and the Avs also sport the best overall team save percentage as well.

It's going to be quite a challenge.

Streaks

Joel Nystrom (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Sebastian Aho is one goal away from 300 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Colorado, having won 5-4 in a shootout Oct. 23 in Denver.

Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Jack Drury are all playing back at Lenovo Center for the first time since departing from Carolina.

Nikolaj Ehlers (14g, 29pts in 29gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Avs.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-9-2; 0.865 Sv%; 3.38 GAA

Scott Wedgewood: 17-1-4; 0.919 Sv%; 2.13 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Nathan MacKinnon (34)

Points - Sebastian Aho (40) / Nathan MacKinnon (70)

Power Play

Carolina - 19% (17th)

Colorado - 15.9% (29th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.6% (18th)

Colorado - 85.7% (1st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi



Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

Avalanche Projected Lineup

Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Taylor Makar



Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Josh Manson - Brent Burns

Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski



Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner



Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Gavin Brindley (UBI), Joel Kiviranta (LBI), Logan O'Connor (hip)

