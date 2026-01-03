Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 41 (24-13-3)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Altitude
The Carolina Hurricanes have a tall task in front of them as they host the league leading Colorado Avalanche tonight at Lenovo Center.
The Canes are coming off of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and they've now lost twice in a row.
The team has struggled to defend as of late, with multiple turnovers and poor reads leading to a plethora of goals against and if that continues, tonight might get really ugly.
The Avalanche enter tonight's contest on a nine-game winning streak and in fact, have only lost twice in regulation all season.
Leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon paces all players and the Avs also sport the best overall team save percentage as well.
It's going to be quite a challenge.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)
Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Taylor Makar
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Gavin Brindley (UBI), Joel Kiviranta (LBI), Logan O'Connor (hip)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.