    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 3, 2026, 22:50
    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 3, 2026, 22:50
    Updated at: Jan 3, 2026, 22:51

    Hurricanes face league-leading Avalanche. Can they stop MacKinnon and end their losing streak at home?

    What - Game 41 (24-13-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Altitude

    The Carolina Hurricanes have a tall task in front of them as they host the league leading Colorado Avalanche tonight at Lenovo Center.

    The Canes are coming off of a 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and they've now lost twice in a row.

    The team has struggled to defend as of late, with multiple turnovers and poor reads leading to a plethora of goals against and if that continues, tonight might get really ugly.

    The Avalanche enter tonight's contest on a nine-game winning streak and in fact, have only lost twice in regulation all season.

    Leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon paces all players and the Avs also sport the best overall team save percentage as well.

    It's going to be quite a challenge.

    Streaks

    • Joel Nystrom (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Sebastian Aho is one goal away from 300 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Colorado, having won 5-4 in a shootout Oct. 23 in Denver.
    • Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Jack Drury are all playing back at Lenovo Center for the first time since departing from Carolina.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers (14g, 29pts in 29gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against the Avs.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-9-2; 0.865 Sv%; 3.38 GAA
    • Scott Wedgewood: 17-1-4; 0.919 Sv%; 2.13 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Nathan MacKinnon (34)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (40) / Nathan MacKinnon (70)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 19% (17th)
    • Colorado - 15.9% (29th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.6% (18th)
    • Colorado - 85.7% (1st)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Eric Robinson - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi

    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI)

    Avalanche Projected Lineup

    Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
    Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
    Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Victor Olofsson
    Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Taylor Makar

    Devon Toews - Cale Makar
    Josh Manson - Brent Burns
    Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

    Scott Wedgewood
    Trent Miner

    Injuries and Scratches: Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Gavin Brindley (UBI), Joel Kiviranta (LBI), Logan O'Connor (hip)

