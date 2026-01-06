Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 43 (25-14-3)

When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South,

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of their recent victory as they host the Dallas Stars.

The Canes snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, a game that featured a much better compete level than they'd previously had.

Dallas enters tonight's game having lost their last five games in a row, but they still hold the NHL's second best record.

Tonight will also be the first game that Mikko Rantanen has played back in Lenovo Center since his infamous departure last trade deadline.

I'm sure he's going to receive a very warm reception from the Raleigh crowd...

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 2a) has points in three straight games.

Taylor Hall (1g, 2a) and Logan Stankoven (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jalen Chatfield is two games away from 300 career games played.

Andrei Svechnikov is five points away from 400 career points.

Game Notes

Carolina is 0-1-0 against Dallas this season, having lost 3-2 on Oct. 25.

Sebastian Aho (10g, 26pts in 24gp) is a point-per-game player for his career.

Tonight will be the first time Mikko Rantanen returns to Lenovo Center since he was traded at the 2025 trade deadline for Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 14-2-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.25 GAA

Jake Oettinger: 16-7-4; 0.905 Sv%; 2.62 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Jason Robertson (24)

Points - Sebastian Aho (42) / Mikko Rantanen (57)

Power Play

Carolina - 18.9% (18th)

Dallas - 29.1% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.7% (18th)

Dallas - 82.1% (7th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Mark Jankowski - Noah Philp - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

Stars Projected Lineup

Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Borque

Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Adam Erne

Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell



Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic

Ilya Lyubushkin - Nils Lundqvist



Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith



Injuries and Scratches: Jamie Benn (undisclosed), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (LBI)

