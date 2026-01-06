Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 43 (25-14-3)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South,
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of their recent victory as they host the Dallas Stars.
The Canes snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, a game that featured a much better compete level than they'd previously had.
Dallas enters tonight's game having lost their last five games in a row, but they still hold the NHL's second best record.
Tonight will also be the first game that Mikko Rantanen has played back in Lenovo Center since his infamous departure last trade deadline.
I'm sure he's going to receive a very warm reception from the Raleigh crowd...
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Mark Jankowski - Noah Philp - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Borque
Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Adam Erne
Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic
Ilya Lyubushkin - Nils Lundqvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Injuries and Scratches: Jamie Benn (undisclosed), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (LBI)
