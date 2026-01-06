    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 6, 2026, 11:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Jan 6, 2026, 11:59
    Updated at: Jan 6, 2026, 11:59

    Canes aim to extend their win streak against a struggling Stars squad, with Rantanen returning to Raleigh for a must-watch matchup.

    What - Game 43 (25-14-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, 

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to build off of their recent victory as they host the Dallas Stars.

    The Canes snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, a game that featured a much better compete level than they'd previously had.

    Dallas enters tonight's game having lost their last five games in a row, but they still hold the NHL's second best record.

    Tonight will also be the first game that Mikko Rantanen has played back in Lenovo Center since his infamous departure last trade deadline.

    I'm sure he's going to receive a very warm reception from the Raleigh crowd...

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 2a) has points in three straight games.
    • Taylor Hall (1g, 2a) and Logan Stankoven (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jalen Chatfield is two games away from 300 career games played.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is five points away from 400 career points.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 0-1-0 against Dallas this season, having lost 3-2 on Oct. 25.
    • Sebastian Aho (10g, 26pts in 24gp) is a point-per-game player for his career.
    • Tonight will be the first time Mikko Rantanen returns to Lenovo Center since he was traded at the 2025 trade deadline for Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 14-2-1; 0.906 Sv%; 2.25 GAA
    • Jake Oettinger: 16-7-4; 0.905 Sv%; 2.62 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Jason Robertson (24)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (42) / Mikko Rantanen (57)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 18.9% (18th)
    • Dallas - 29.1% (3rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.7% (18th)
    • Dallas - 82.1% (7th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Mark Jankowski - Noah Philp - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches    : Mike Reilly, Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Seth Jarvis (UBI), Pyotr Kochetkov (hip), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)  

    Stars Projected Lineup

    Matt Duchene - Wyatt Johnston - Mikko Rantanen
    Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mavrik Borque
    Justin Hryckowian - Sam Steel - Adam Erne
    Oskar Back - Radek Faksa - Colin Blackwell

    Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
    Thomas Harley - Alex Petrovic
    Ilya Lyubushkin - Nils Lundqvist

    Jake Oettinger
    Casey DeSmith

    Injuries and Scratches: Jamie Benn (undisclosed), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (LBI)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.