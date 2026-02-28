Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 59 (37-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to push their point streak to 12 games as they host the Detroit Red Wings for the final time this season.
Carolina enters tonight's matchup coming off of a 5-4 win over the East leading Tampa Bay Lightning.
It wasn't a clean game by any means, but the Hurricanes got better as it went along, which is what you wanted to see after a three-week break.
Detroit is coming off of a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Sentors on Thursday.
The Red Wings currently sit third in the Atlantic division and have taken a major step this year after a few punted seasons.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - Mason Appleton
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Albert Johansson - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Ben Chiarot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Injuries and Scratches: Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Shine
