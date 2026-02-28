Logo
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Hurricanes aim for a 12-game point streak hosting the Red Wings. Check lineups, key matchups, and how to catch the action live.

What - Game 59 (37-15-6)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to push their point streak to 12 games as they host the Detroit Red Wings for the final time this season.

Carolina enters tonight's matchup coming off of a 5-4 win over the East leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

It wasn't a clean game by any means, but the Hurricanes got better as it went along, which is what you wanted to see after a three-week break.

Detroit is coming off of a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Sentors on Thursday.

The Red Wings currently sit third in the Atlantic division and have taken a major step this year after a few punted seasons.

Streaks

  • Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 4a) has points in four straight games.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (1g, 2a) has points in three straight games.
  • Jackson Blake (2a) and Mark Jankowski (2a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

  • Taylor Hall is three goals shy of 300 career goals.
  • Jordan Staal is four assists away from 300 assists as a Hurricane.
  • Jalen Chatfield is four games away from 300 games played as a Carolina Hurricane.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 1-0-1 against Detroit this season, having won 5-2 on Dec. 27, but losing 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 12.
  • Carolina is 9-3-1 in the last 13 meetings between the two clubs.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers (6g, 16pts in 16gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against Detroit.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 13-1-2 record along with a 0.920 save percentage and three shutouts for his career against the Red Wings.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen: 7-10-5; 0.871 Sv%; 3.26 GAA
  • John Gibson: 23-12-2; 0.905 Sv%; 2.57 GAA

Leading Scorers

  • Goals - Seth Jarvis (26) / Alex DeBrincat (30)
  • Points - Sebastian Aho (58) / Lucas Raymond (62)

Power Play

  • Carolina - 21.9% (14th)
  • Detroit - 23.4% (9th)

Penalty Kill

  • Carolina - 80.2% (12th)
  • Detroit - 79.2% (16th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi

Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - Mason Appleton
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider
Albert Johansson - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Ben Chiarot - Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson
Cam Talbot

Injuries and Scratches: Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Shine

