Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 36 (22-10-3)

When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 23

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SCRIPPS

The Carolina will play their final game before the holiday break tonight as they take on the Florida Panthers in Raleigh.

Carolina and Florida last clashed just four days earlier, as the physical contest saw the Hurricanes squander a 3-0 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation to ultimately lose 4-3 in a shootout.

The game also saw injuries to both Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin, who are both now out week-to-week.

The Canes have since gone on a two-game losing streak, blowing another 3-0 lead, this time to Tampa Bay in a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

Florida enters tonight's game coming off of a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues also on Saturday.

The question remains though if the heightened tensions from Friday' game, which moved beyond just good, physical hockey at times, will show itself tonight.

"I expect us to play hard," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Whatever ends up happening happens, but I expect us to have a good game because we've had a day off, we've had a good practice. Three days off in total, so no excuses about rest or anything like that. Should be a good, hard fought game."

Streaks

Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 4a) has points in three straight games.

Shayne Gostisbehere (2a), Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) and Eric Robinson (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Sebastian Aho is four goals shy of 300 career goals.

K'Andre Miller is four games away from 400 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 0-0-1 against Florida this season, having lost 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 19 in Sunrise.

Jaccob Slavin and Seth Jarvis were both injured in that game as the Hurricanes blew a 3-0 lead to start a two-game losing streak.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA

Sergei Bobrovsky: 15-8-1; 0.888 Sv%; 2.81 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Brad Marchand (20)

Points - Sebastian Aho (31) / Brad Marchand (40)

Power Play

Carolina - 17.1% (22nd)

Florida - 18.9% (16th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 81.6% (11th)

Florida - 81.9% (10th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Jordan Martinook (LBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), William Carrier (illness)

Panthers Projected Lineup

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist - Evan Rodrigues - A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor - Luke Kunin - Jack Studnicka



Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry



Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov



Injuries and Scratches: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI), Dmitry Kulikov (UBI), Tomas Nosek (knee), Mackie Samoskevich (LBI), Cole Schwindt (arm), Matthew Tkachuk (groin)

