    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 23, 2025, 15:03
    Updated at: Dec 23, 2025, 15:37

    Hurricanes seek revenge after a stunning shootout loss and key injuries. Tune in to see if they can overcome the Panthers tonight.

    What - Game 36 (22-10-3)
    When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 23
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SCRIPPS

    The Carolina will play their final game before the holiday break tonight as they take on the Florida Panthers in Raleigh.

    Carolina and Florida last clashed just four days earlier, as the physical contest saw the Hurricanes squander a 3-0 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation to ultimately lose 4-3 in a shootout.

    The game also saw injuries to both Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin, who are both now out week-to-week.

    The Canes have since gone on a two-game losing streak, blowing another 3-0 lead, this time to Tampa Bay in a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

    Florida enters tonight's game coming off of a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues also on Saturday.

    The question remains though if the heightened tensions from Friday' game, which moved beyond just good, physical hockey at times, will show itself tonight.

    "I expect us to play hard," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Whatever ends up happening happens, but I expect us to have a good game because we've had a day off, we've had a good practice. Three days off in total, so no excuses about rest or anything like that. Should be a good, hard fought game."

    Streaks

    • Andrei Svechnikov (1g, 4a) has points in three straight games.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere (2a), Jordan Staal (1g, 1a) and Eric Robinson (1g, 1a) have points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Sebastian Aho is four goals shy of 300 career goals.
    • K'Andre Miller is four games away from 400 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 0-0-1 against Florida this season, having lost 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 19 in Sunrise.
    • Jaccob Slavin and Seth Jarvis were both injured in that game as the Hurricanes blew a 3-0 lead to start a two-game losing streak.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA
    • Sergei Bobrovsky: 15-8-1; 0.888 Sv%; 2.81 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (19) / Brad Marchand (20)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (31) / Brad Marchand (40)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 17.1% (22nd)
    • Florida - 18.9% (16th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 81.6% (11th)
    • Florida - 81.9% (10th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake
    Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
    Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
    Mike Reilly

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Jordan Martinook (LBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), William Carrier (illness)

    Panthers Projected Lineup

    Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
    Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
    Jesper Boqvist - Evan Rodrigues - A.J. Greer
    Noah Gregor - Luke Kunin - Jack Studnicka

    Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
    Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
    Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry

    Sergei Bobrovsky
    Daniil Tarasov

    Injuries and Scratches: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI), Dmitry Kulikov (UBI), Tomas Nosek (knee), Mackie Samoskevich (LBI), Cole Schwindt (arm), Matthew Tkachuk (groin)

