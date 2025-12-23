Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 36 (22-10-3)
When - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 23
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, SCRIPPS
The Carolina will play their final game before the holiday break tonight as they take on the Florida Panthers in Raleigh.
Carolina and Florida last clashed just four days earlier, as the physical contest saw the Hurricanes squander a 3-0 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation to ultimately lose 4-3 in a shootout.
The game also saw injuries to both Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin, who are both now out week-to-week.
The Canes have since gone on a two-game losing streak, blowing another 3-0 lead, this time to Tampa Bay in a 6-4 loss on Saturday.
Florida enters tonight's game coming off of a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues also on Saturday.
The question remains though if the heightened tensions from Friday' game, which moved beyond just good, physical hockey at times, will show itself tonight.
"I expect us to play hard," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Whatever ends up happening happens, but I expect us to have a good game because we've had a day off, we've had a good practice. Three days off in total, so no excuses about rest or anything like that. Should be a good, hard fought game."
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov - Jordan Staal - Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Mark Jankowski - Bradly Nadeau
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Brandon Bussi, Seth Jarvis (UBI), Jaccob Slavin (UBI), Jordan Martinook (LBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand), William Carrier (illness)
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist - Evan Rodrigues - A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor - Luke Kunin - Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis - Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Injuries and Scratches: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI), Dmitry Kulikov (UBI), Tomas Nosek (knee), Mackie Samoskevich (LBI), Cole Schwindt (arm), Matthew Tkachuk (groin)
